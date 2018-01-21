Zach & Julie Ertz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/julieertz

There are athletic couples and then there are the Zach and Julie Ertz.

The pair, who have been together since college, are a one-two punch of talent and success that’s almost unparalleled in today’s sports world. Plus, they really, really like each other. Zach and Julie have been vocal throughout their relationship about supporting each other on and off the field. Zach has been spotted at Team USA soccer matches and was in the stands when Julie unveiled her brand-new surname during an NWSL match in 2017. Julie, meanwhile, attends as many Eagles games as possible and can regularly be found sporting her husband’s jersey on game-day.

Now, as the Eagles look to notch a Super Bowl berth, the athletic-minded duo is ready for another bullet point on their already impressive resumes. Here’s everything you need to know:

1. The Couple Got Married in 2017

After several years together and a handful of athletic accomplishments, Julie and Zach tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony on March 26 at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California. Julie told PEOPLE Magazine the wedding “was definitely a dream come true. It was beautiful, perfect.”

Julie donned a backless lace gown designed by Katie May, but there was also a personal touch – she wore a custom-made veil by Zach’s godmother. Zach, meanwhile, sported a traditional look for the ceremony and was joined by his groomsmen, his three brothers, two high-school friends, his high school strength coach Dave Spitz and Eagles Tight End Trey Burton.

Of course, there were plenty of fellow athletes in attendants. Julie’s NWSL teammates Christen Press, Alyssa Naeher, Sofia Huerta and Jen Hoy all celebrated with the couple, while Zach’s former Stanford teammate and current Cincinnati Bengals halfback Ryan Hewitt, and Eagles teammates Jordan Hicks, Jordan Matthews, Lane Johnson and Nick Foles were also in attendance.

The couple couldn’t quite keep the festivities off the field, however, serving custom lattes that feature foam designs from their respective sports.

2. Zach & Julie Posed for ESPN Magazine’s ‘Body Issue’ in 2017

Nothing says newlyweds like baring it all together.

Zach and Julie showed off their assets together, posing for the 2017 edition of ESPN Magazine’s ‘Body Issue’ and there might not be a more in shape couple in the world. In fact, Julie told the magazine that the two “work out like every day together” in the offseason, focusing on core work as well as pilates and yoga.

Although the pair were, quite clearly, in shape, both Zach and Julie were honest about their own insecurities regarding their bodies. “When I got to Stanford, it looked like all the other guys were carved out of friggin’ granite,” Zach said. “I was coming in, still had a little bit of baby fat. And the first time being on my own, I gained some weight that I probably shouldn’t have…When I was younger, I initially hated football because they put me on the offensive line because I was the biggest kid.”

There was also a bit of room for humor in the photoshoot and when asked which feature they liked most about their recently-acquired spouse, both Zach and Julie were quick to answer. “His gluten,” Julie said. “I’ve never seen anyone have glutes like that.” Zach, on the other hand, was fairly simple. “I love her butt,” he said. “That’d be my No. 1 pick. She can call it “glutes” and be the scientific one; I’ll stick to the butt.”

3. Zach Always FaceTimes With Julie Before Eagles Games

It isn’t always possible for Zach and Julie to be in the same city on game days, but the longtime couple have developed a bit of a routine that makes suiting up just a little easier. Zach Facetimes with Julie before every Eagles away game – calling first thing in the morning, even before he’s eaten breakfast.

The pair, who, according to Monday Morning Quarterback, recently moved into an apartment overlooking the Delaware River have spent the last few months settling into married life. Magazine covers detailing their athletic achievements dot the walls and while it isn’t always easy to be apart, Julie said the couple may be better equipped than anyone to deal with it:

I’m just so proud of Zach. Being an athlete myself, I see all the hard work I do in my sports, so it’s really cool to see your spouse doing it too. It’s really cool to be a part of his career. It’s a really unique experience. I don’t take any of it for granted.

Of course, there are moments when Julie and Zach’s competitive edge gets the better of them, particularly when they’re competing with each other. The pair are notorious for their bitter UNO battles. That’s right. UNO battles. “It gets heated a little bit,” Zach told Grantland. “We kind of have to go our separate ways and cool down.”

4. Julie Said She’s Excited to Wear ‘Ertz’ on Her Soccer Jersey

There wasn’t really any debate – Julie knew she wanted to change her name after getting married and that meant one very important thing. She was going to get a new jersey.

“To me, it’s kind of a two become one kind of story,” Julie told USA Soccer in June 2017. “And Zach and I probably have a little bit of a different connection within the sports world since he’s an athlete too and that’s very cool.”

She, officially, debuted the new look on April 15, 2017, sporting ‘ERTZ’ on the back of her Chicago Red Stars jersey. Julie also told PEOPLE Magazine she was looking forward to the name change on her US National team jersey as well, saying it would “be a really special moment.”

Although there were plenty of changes in the last few months, there’s still one thing Julie kept the same. The former Julie Johnston is still ‘JJ’ to her family and friends, a nickname that’s followed her for her entire career and one she doesn’t intend on changing any time soon. “JJ is a nickname I’ve had forever,” she said. “So, it stays.”

5. The Pair Met at a Stanford Baseball Game

It was a chance meeting.

Zach was a junior at Stanford, while Julie was a sophomore at Santa Clara University when the two happened to be taking in the same Cardinals baseball game. Zach detailed the meeting on his website in 2015:

I was there with my buddies and saw her sitting in the student section, and just decided I wanted to meet her. So I went up and sat right next to her. We just hit it off from there. We hung out a few more times and after that, we just decided that we were going to be together. That was that.

Although it wasn’t exactly long-distance – the two college campuses are only about 20 minutes apart – the couple didn’t have much time for dating in between excelling at their respective sports. Ertz played in 28 games with Stanford, hauling in 138 receptions for 1,796 yards and 12 touchdowns before being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Eagles. Julie, meanwhile, was training for the U20 national team during college and, as a junior, was named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Athlete of the Year.