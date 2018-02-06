Top 5 Best Golf Ball Display Cases with Doors 2018

Are you a golf ball collector looking for a place to store them? If so, a golf ball display case is a great way to do so. Whether they are golf balls from your personal playing experiences or you’re just a collector of unique ones, a cabinet with a door allows you to show them off and keep them protected.

We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the highest-rated golf ball display cases with doors to help you make your choice. All are pretty similar and have either acrylic or glass doors to help protect your golf balls from dirt, dust, and other elements. Some doors lock with a key, others with a latch. And there are cases of various sizes — smaller for less golf balls, larger ones to store more balls. Each can either be mounted on a wall with included brackets or stood on a flat surface such as a table or desk.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. DisplayGifts 49 Golf Ball Display Case Cabinet Wall Rack Holder

Show off your golf balls with pride with the DisplayGifts Display Case Cabinet with a Wall Rack Holder. The case, which holds 49 balls, doesn’t have to be mounted to the wall as it will also stand on a table top, desk, or other flat surface.

The display case is made from beechwood, all handcrafted, and has an attractive finish. It’s available in Black (pictured above), Oak, or Walnut. The case is highlighted by its multi-functional glass door. The door not only locks, but it also has 98 percent UV protection to help preserve the condition of your stored golf balls.

As for the measurements, the case is 17 inches high, 14.5 inches wide, and 2.75 inches deep and weighs roughly 8 pounds. Another convenient feature is that it comes fully assembled, so you don’t have to do a thing but place your golf balls in it. The golf balls will be held securely in place without moving thanks to indentations on the shelves.

Price: $54.95

2. sfDisplay 49 Golf Ball Display Case Cabinet Wall Rack Holder

The golf ball display case from sfDisplay is very similar to the one from DisplayGifts listed above, but it’s available in one other finish color — Cherry, which is pictured above. The other colors available are Black, Oak, and Walnut. It also made of solid, durable beechwood, which should add to its longevity.

Other features include secure indents on each shelf to hold 49 golf balls, a 98 percent UV protection glass door which locks with a key, and attracted handcrafted crown molding at the top and base. The sfDisplay golf ball case arrives fully assembled and has wall mounts to make it easy to hang on a wall. It measures roughly 16.5 inches by 16.5 inches wide by 3 inches deep and weighs approximately 10 pounds.

Price: $48.99 (plus $11.95 shipping)

3. DisplayGifts 110 Golf Ball Display Case Wall Cabinet Holder

If you’re looking for something a little bit bigger, DisplayGift makes a display case that can hold up to 110 golf balls. This measures 25 inches high by 20.5 inches wide by 3 inches deep and weighs just under 13 pounds. It’s made of solid wood and has an attractive cherry-colored finish.

The case has a UV protected acrylic door and has 11 rows and each row securely fits 10 golf balls. The case can either hang on the wall with the metal bracket on the back or stand on a flat surface.

If you aren’t the DIYer, you can get it professionally installed, but you’ll have to pay $277.39. This includes material removal, assembly of case, and mounting bracket installation as well the actual hanging of the item.

Price: $94.95 (add $277.39 for installation)

4. sfDisplay 30 Golf Ball Designer Display Case Cabinet Holder Wall Rack

Now for something a little bit smaller. This display case from sfDisplay holds up to 30 golf balls and features an apex at the top along with handcrafted molding. Each rack is made of solid beechwood and can easily be mounted on the wall. The door features brass hardware for simple opening and closing.

It’s available in 4 colors — Black, Cherry, Oak (pictured above), and Walnnt — and measures 20 inches high by 14 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep, while weighing 8 pounds. And there’s a 2-inch space between each shelf, ideal to fit your golf balls securely. Each purchase also comes with a 60-day 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee.

Price: $65.99

5. DisplayGifts 76 Golf Ball Holder Display Case Cabinet with Hole-In-One Plaque

This DisplayGifts Golf Ball Case holds 76 balls and has a unique Hole-In-One plaque prominently displayed in the middle for when (if?) that special moment happens. The durable, beechwood case has an oak-colored finish with handcrafted moldings on the top and bottom.

The case features brass hinges and door latches for the glass door, which will provide protection for all of the stored golf balls. Wall mounts are included so you can hang it on the wall or it can stand on a flat surface. The dimensions are 23 inches high by 18.5 inches wide by 3 1/8 inches deep and weighs 13 pounds. Another plus: no assembly is required.

Price: $94.95

