Top 10 Best Workout Gloves for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Guys, are you tired of getting callouses and other injuries or not being able to get a solid grip on the bar in the weight room and gym? If you can say “yes” to either of those, then perhaps it’s time to invest in a pair of workout gloves.

We’ve compiled a list below to help you make you decision a little bit easier. Workout gloves serve a multitude of functions, but mainly they are for protection, injury prevention, and to get a solid grip on the weights. Most gloves these days have similar features — padded palms, extra thumb protection, half-length fingers for flexibility, ventilated construction, and velcro straps to get a secure, custom fitting. As you’ll see below, though, some have other unique features like an open backhand design or built-in wrist wraps.

But not everyone likes to use lifting gloves. If you’re someone who isn’t and are looking for something different, read our post on the best weightlifting wrist wraps and straps.

So keep reading below to learn more about some of the most popular men’s workout gloves on the market today.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. Trideer Workout Gloves

The workout gloves from Trideer ensure full palm protection and a great grip. They feature a soft, yet durable silicone gel palm for extra cushioning. The elastic construction and velcro strap will help you get a custom, comfortable fit. The non-slip gloves are also flexible and feature a mesh back for added breathability to keep you cool and dry all workout long.

The Trideer Workout Gloves can be used for all kinds of weightlifting exercises, pull-ups, and much more. Really any activity you’ll need protection, grip, and stability for. Available in two colors — Black and Grey (pictured above) — the gloves come in a variety of sizes ranging from extra small to XXL. They are also unisex. The purchase also includes a 30-day money back guarantee and a 1-year replacement warranty.

For a different style, check out the Trideer Weight Lifting Gloves with 18-Inch Wrist Wraps here.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Very light with a no-slip grip

Thick silicone palm and fingers help prevent injuries

Double-channel sewing for added durability

Cons:

Some users felt the gloves ran too large

Some users felt the stitching came undone too easily

2. Harbinger Power Non-Wristwrap Weightlifting Gloves

Harbinger is one of the bigger names in the fitness industry, especially when it comes to workout gloves. Their Power Weightlifting Gloves are highlighted by the StretchBack performance mesh for maximum flexibility and a leather palm, which offers extra protection and a sure, non-slip grip.

Other features include an adjustable wrist closure to ensure a custom fit, half-length finger coverage, extra thumb protection, and open cell foam cushions on the palm and fingers. Another plus is that the gloves won’t shrink if you put them in the dryer, though it’s probably best if you air dry them. The gloves comes in a variety of sizes ranging from small (7 to 7.5 inch hands) to XXL (9.5 inches and bigger).

If you’re interested in a different model, learn more about the Harbinger Pro WristWrap Vented Cushioned Leather Palm Weightlifting Gloves here.

Price: From $11.99; price varies depending on size and availability

Pros:

Stretch performance mesh for extra flexibility

Extra thumb protection

Leather palm promotes superior non-slip grip

Cons:

Some users said their hands would become stained after using (too much dye)

Some might find the half-fingers too short

3. Steel Sweat Rue Workout Gloves

The Steel Sweat Rue Workout Gloves boast some pretty innovative technology to maximize their performance. Made of Steel Sweat’s StretchAir performance fabric, the gloves provide maximum flexibility and ventilation, while the quick-drying, moisture-wicking material pulls sweat away from your hands to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all workout long. The comfort pads and grip dots on the palms not only protect your hands, but offer superior grip.

Another cool feature is the integrated pull tab system for easy removal. Built into the back fingers, which are half-length, are 3 tabs. You simply use your other hand to pull off the gloves with ease. No more struggling to remove your gloves from the wrist area. Other highlights are that they are machine washable, the velcro closure allows you to get a custom fit, and Steel Sweat offers a 100 percent money back guarantee.

For an alternative, take a look at the Steel Sweat Weightlifting Gloves with 18-inch Wrist Wrap Supports here.

Price: $15.95

Pros:

Comfort pads and grip dots on palm provides superior protection

Patented StretchAir material is flexible, breathable, and moisture-wicking

3 integrated pull tabs for easy removal

Cons:

Some users felt the gloves didn’t run true to size

Some users felt some discomfort when lifting weights

4. iiSPORT Weight Lifting Gloves

The iiSPORT Weight Lifting Gloves are highlighted by the palm, which is made of two layers of genuine leather. It’s soft, yet durable, and provides protection and a non-slip grip, vital when powerlifting. Each pair also features a velcro strap on the back to get a custom, comfortable fit, and terry cloth material on the back of the thumb, which can act as a towel to wipe sweat away from your forehead.

Available in 3 colors — Purple, Turquoise, and Black (pictured above) — the gloves are available in sizes small through extra large. So if your hands are bigger (as in bigger than 9.5 inches), you might need to choose a glove on this list that comes in size XXL. The purchase comes with a 60-day warranty and a 100 percent quality guarantee.

See another style here in the iiSPORT Weight Lifting Gloves with a Silica Gel Grip.

Price: From $11.89; price varies depending on size and availability

Pros:

Palm is constructed of 2 layers of genuine leather

Terry cloth on the back of the thumb acts as a towel to wipe sweat away

Comes with a 6-month warranty

Cons:

Some users felt the stitching didn’t last long

Some users felt the velcro band was poor quality

5. Muscle Composition Gym Gloves with Wrist Support

For a different style, let’s talk about the Muscle Composition Gym Gloves. These gloves feature an extra long strap designed to provide ample wrist support. Simply wrap the strap around your wrist and when you get your desired tightness, attach the velcro strap. There is also a velcro strap located on the back of the hand so you can get a comfortable custom fit there, as well.

The gloves are made of high quality genuine goat leather along with ventilated 4-way fabric for added breathability. And the padded palm and double stitching ensure extra protection, comfort, and durability. The gloves are available in 2 colors — Black and Black/White (pictured above) — and are available in multiple sizes from XXS to XXL. So if you have very small or large hands, Muscle Composition has sizes for you.

Price: $15.95

Pros:

Long strap for extra wrist support

Ventilated 4-way fabric for extra breathability

Available in sizes XXS to XXL

Cons:

The extra wrist protection isn’t comfortable for everyone

Some users felt the seam stitching was sub-par

6. Fit Active Sports Weight Lifting Gloves with Wrist Wraps

(Fit Active Sports/Amazon)

If you like to get the grip and protection of a glove, but not the bulk, take a look at the Fit Active Sports Weight Lifting Gloves. These gloves feature on an open backhand concept, which gives maximum ventilation and will cut down on over-perspiration. But they do offer complete palm and thumb protection. And the palms are made of durable silicone printed neoprene, which not only offers a non-slip grip and padded protection, but is also water-resistant.

Another plus is that these gloves include an extra long wrist strap to give you extra support there. These are multi-purpose and can be used for weightlifting, cross training, and all other fitness workouts. Available in sizes XXS to extra large, Fit Active Sports also provides a 100 percent money back guarantee or replacement.

For a slightly different style, learn more about the The Gripper Weight Lifting Gloves from Fit Active Sports here.

Price: $19.95

Pros:

Built in wrist wraps for added support

Made of durable silicone printed neoprene

Open hand design is great for ventilation and comfort

Cons:

Some users said the velcro strap broke too easily

Some users felt they didn’t fit true to size (ran large)

7. Skott Evo 2 Weightlifting Gloves

The Skott Evo 2 Weightlifting Gloves combine style, comfort, and performance. A little bulkier than most of the gloves on this list, they are made of durable, high-quality materials which include double stitching for long-lasting durability. The gel-printed palms ensure a non-slip grip and the palm padding will keep your hands protected. These also have extra long wrist wraps so you’ll have extra support there, as well.

Other cool features include the 2 “pull-tabs” which make taking the gloves off extremely easy, even after tough workouts when you’ve built up a big-time sweat. There’s also a removable plastic hook so you can hang the gloves for convenient storage, padded knuckles for extra protection, and ventilated perforations to help with breathability. The gloves are also unisex and are available in sizes extra small to XXL.

Looking for a different style from this brand? Check out the Skott Talon Elite Weight Lifting Gloves here.

Price: $24.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

2 pull-off tabs for easy removal

Integrated wrist straps for extra protection

Perforations for maximum ventilation

Cons:

Gloves might be too thick for some

On the pricey side

8. Mava Sports Training Gloves

Mava Sports is a major player in the workout world and their gloves are some of the most popular on the market. These particular gloves pride themselves on a reinforced palm, which is designed to provide protection, comfort, and a solid grip. The palm combines neoprene and leather with a padded silicone layer.

Other highlights include an open-hand design to promote ventilation, longer wrist wraps for added support, double stitching, reinforced seams, and ant-sweat materials. The gloves are available in 7 different color schemes — Yellow is pictured above — and are suited for both men and women. Sizes run from extra small to extra large.

Mava Sports has plenty of other options. Learn more about the Mava Workout Gloves for Training here.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

Open hand design promotes supreme ventilation

Neoprene and leather construction for extra protection

Available in 7 different color schemes and are unisex

Cons:

Some users weren’t happy with the grip

On the pricey side

9. Nordic Lifting Weight Lifting Gloves

The workout gloves from Nordic Lifting are a pretty straight-forward pair at a low price. First of all, the Nordic Lifting name goes a long way as they’ve been long known to make quality gym accessories. These particular gloves feature an extra long (12 inch) built-in wrist straps, which offer more support in that area for heavier lifts.

The leather palm features strategically-placed padding to help maximize comfort and minimize injury. The leather also helps to get a superior grip on all lifts. The material on the top part of the hand is made of mesh for extra ventilation. The unisex gloves also come with Nordic Lifting’s 1-year hassle-free warranty.

Price: $15.96 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

12 inch wrist wraps are built in

Padded palms for added comfort and grip

1 year free no-hassle replacement guarantee

Cons:

Some users felt the gloves weren’t very ventilated

Some users felt they had poor stitching

10. RDX Weight Lifting Gloves

RDX is a popular name in the boxing and MMA business for gloves, but they also produce high-quality weightlifting and workout gloves. This particular pair is made genuine Nappa cowhide leather, which is both soft and extremely durable. They also feature a half-cut finger design which provides flexibility and breathability.

Other highlights include shock-absorbent gel-line padding for extra protection and grip, RDX’s Quick-EZ hook-and-loop double length strap (nearly 20 inches) for easy putting on and taking off, and a stylish design. These gloves are designed in sizes small through extra large, so if you have extremely tiny or big hands, you might have to look elsewhere.

Learn more about the RDX Power Weight Lifting Gloves here if you’re interested in a different model from this brand.

Price: From $26.99; price varies depending on size and availability

Pros:

Constructed of durable Nappa cowhide leather

Quick-EZ hook-and-loop strap for easy putting on and taking off

Has extra long velcro straps to keep gloves secure

Cons:

Some users found the gloves didn’t offer much ventilation

Available in sizes small through extra large only

