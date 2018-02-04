WATCH: Bud Light “Dilly Dilly” Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

During tonight’s Super Bowl, Bud Light will air its third and final spot in the “Dilly Dilly” Super Bowl trilogy. The first two installments, “Wizard” and “Ye Old Pep Talk”, did very well for the company, and tonight’s third spot will air during the second quarter of the game. The commercial will pick up immediately after the cliffhanger of ‘Ye Old Pep Talk’, as the odds are against the king and his brave men, who are fighting for the last stacks of Bud Light 12-packs.

The spot was directed by Jim Jenkins and shot in New Zealand. The company behind it is Wieden + Kennedy.

This “Dilly Dilly” business may be confusing for those of you who haven’t come across it yet; which would be hard, seeing as “Dilly Dilly” ads have been going viral since the fall. Tonight’s commercial introduces a new character, Bud Knight, who has come just in time to save his army of townspeople from defeat. Using Bud Light, of course.

What exactly does “Dilly Dilly” mean? Is it a real phrase used in medieval times? Dictionary.com defines “dilly” as “something or someone regarded as remarkable, unusual, etc.”

W+K creative directors Brandon Henderson and John Parker, however, tell Adweek that the idea for “Dilly Dilly” was dreamed up completely out of the blue by one of their creative teams– art director NJ Placentra and copywriter Alex Ledford. Henderson tells Adweek, “They insist they just came up with it. It was the first thing they laughed at when they were throwing things back and forth,” said Henderson. “I remember laughing the first time they said it, and the more I heard it, the funnier I thought it was. And then when we got to the ‘Pit of Misery’ part, I knew we had something.”

First Commercial in “Dilly Dilly” Trilogy, ‘Wizard’

Second Commercial in “Dilly Dilly” Trilogy, ‘Ye Old Pep Talk’

Are the commercials intended to fully feel like Game of Thrones though? Not totally. The creative team ultimately decided on a medieval setting that was a mix between Game of Thrones and Monty Python.

As for the ‘Dilly Dilly’ part, Parker tells Adweek, “It wasn’t a request to capture a new catchphrase at all. It just happened to be part of the script… But when we were shooting, we actually made ‘Dilly Dilly’ T-shirts. So we knew there was something about it, but obviously not to the point that it got.”

A press release for the ad revealed that there are an average of 1.1 million searches of “Dilly Dilly” on Google each month; with nearly 400,000 searches each week. ‘Dilly Dilly’ has also been mentioned on social media over half a million times since the commercial triology first launched. Bud Light says they have seen a 14% in crease in positive sentiment since ‘Dilly Dilly’ was launched.

Speaking to Adweek recently, Andy Goeler, vp of Bud Light and a four-decade veteran of Anheuser-Busch marketing, said, “You can create great ads, but if you’re not getting your product into people’s hands, what are you accomplishing? First, you have to break through and make people want to engage. That’s just step one, but to see us achieving step one on this level is amazing.”