Carolina Kostner’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Carolina Kostner has been skating at a world-class level for over a decade. In 2005, she became the first Italian lady to medal at the World Championships since 1978. Nine years later, she won Bronze in Sochi and she has continued to skate among the best leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics, finishing 3rd at the World Championships in January.

PyeongChang might be the 31-year-old’s last trip to the Olympics, and she is excited about life after figure skating. “I was looking forward to spending some time with my family and friends,” she told NBC. “When you reach a goal in your life, sometimes you feel lost. Sometimes it’s easier to follow your goal and your dream than when you reach it. I experienced a moment where I wanted to reset my goals. I needed to find what my next step in my life should be and it took a little while.”

Kostner also has a deep family connection to the ice and figure skating.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Carolina’s Parents Both Competed On The Ice

Carolina’s mother was a figure skater and her father was a hockey player. Other family members also have connections to the ice. According to her International Skating Union bio: “She is a cousin and godchild of famous Italian skier Isolde Kostner and says she feels inspired by her. Kostner’s mother Patrizia was a nationally ranked figure skater in the 1970s and her father Erwin played ice hockey on the National Italian team at World Championships and Olympic Games. Kostner has two brothers, Martin (one year older) and Simon (three years younger). Simon plays ice hockey competitively. Kostner returned to competition in December 2016 after sitting out two seasons.”

Her Team Italy bio shares more information about Carolina’s family and upbringing: “She began her dazzling career aged four, managing to win her first international competition in 2001 at the tender age of thirteen, even though she originally thought she would become a skier like her cousin Isolde. She inherited her passion for the ice from her parents: her father Erwin was the captain of Italy’s national hockey team, and her mother Maria Patrizia is a former figure skater.”

2. Carolina Was Suspended From Skating For 16 Months

Skating with mind heart and soul… A post shared by Carolina Kostner (@mskostner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

In 2015 she was involved in a doping case involving her ex-boyfriend and Olympic race walking gold medalist Alex Scwazer. “I’m certainly not happy, in fact I’m very disheartened and very disappointed,” Kostner told Fox Sports. Kostner admitted she lied about the whereabouts of Schwazer so that he could avoid being drug tested in July 2012, the Sports Integrity Initiative (SII) reported.

Kostner’s lawyer appealed the ban, which was eventually settled. According to SII: “Carolina Kostner, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Italian Olympic committee’s (CONI) anti-doping agency (UPA) have agreed that a longer sanction will be backdated in order to allow the Italian figure skater to begin competing from 1 January 2016, almost five months earlier than her original sanction allowed.”

3. Carolina Won Bronze in Sochi



In 2014, Carolina won bronze behind Adelina Sotnikova of Russia, who won gold, and silver-medalist Kim Yuna from South Korea. It was Kostner’s third trip to the Olympics. She failed to reach the podium in 2006 and 2010.

Despite not earning a medal, Carolina’s first trip to the Olympics were memorable. NBC reports: “At the 2006 Torino Games, she was the flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony and finished in ninth place. At the 2010 Olympics, she finished 16th overall after falling three times in the free skate. It was there that she earned the nickname “Cadolina” – “cado” meaning “I fall” in Italian. She found redemption at the 2014 Olympics, where she stood on the podium for the first time and won a bronze medal.”

4. Carolina Began Skating At Age 4

According to Carolina’s Pyeongchang Olympic bio: “She began skating at age four and won her first international competition at age 13.” Carolina’s father bought her a skating dress from Finland as an Easter present, according to WWLP.

It took Carolina a few years to determine which route on the ice she would take. WWLP reports: “She was a competitive skier until she was 12, when she quit to focus solely on figure skating.”

Kostner’s breakout moment came in 2003 when she won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships, NBC reported. Carolina won her first international competition in 2001 when she was just 13 years old, according to her Team Italy bio.

5. Carolina Speaks Multiple Languages

According to NBC: “Kostner speaks several languages, including Italian, German, English, and French. She also speaks Ladinic, a dialect of Italian native to the mountainous region she grew up in.”

According to her Pyeongchang Olympic bio Carolina also enjoys art, music, design, hiking and fashion. “I love music and I am inspired to work harder and spend more energy. I feel lucky that I was born with this passion,” she said. Her figure-skating idols include Americans Michele Kwan and Sasha Cohen and Russians Alexi Yagudin and Ilia Kulik. According to her Olympic bio: “She trains for 36 hours a week in both the high and low seasons. She spends her time training in St Petersburg, Russian Federation, Toronto, ON, Canada, and Oberstdorf, Germany.”