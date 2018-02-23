College Basketball FBI: Players & NCAA Teams Listed in Yahoo’s Investigation

Getty

Yahoo Sports’ Pat Forde and Pete Thamel released a new report showing the FBI investigation goes well beyond the handful of teams and players initially named. According to Yahoo Sports, a new investigation shows 20 college basketball programs along with more than 25 players are connected to potential NCAA recruiting violations.

It remains to be seen how much access the NCAA has to the FBI documents, and whether they will discipline programs in time for the upcoming 2018 NCAA tournament. Yahoo includes photos of spreadsheets associated with former NBA agent Andy Miller and his agency, ASM Sports, where players are listed next to terms like “loan”, “flight” and “ATM withdrawl”.

One of the big names listed in the report is Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, whose mother is alleged to have received benefits from ASM Sports. The report also lists current NBA players including Dennis Smith Jr., Markelle Fultz, “Bam” Adebayo, Josh Jackson, Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon and Fred VanVleet.

The report lists a number of marquee programs including Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan State. Kentucky President Eli Capilouto released a statement to the Lexington Herald-Leader after Yahoo’s report was released.

“We learned late last night of a report from Yahoo Sports that provides more details regarding documents related to the federal investigation of potential NCAA violations,” Capilouto told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “We began immediately to conduct our due diligence and we will cooperate fully with any appropriate authorities. That is our commitment as a university to our Board of Trustees and to the Commonwealth.”

Yahoo described the nature of their investigation at the beginning of the report.

Yahoo Sports viewed hundreds of pages of documents from the years-long probe that had federal authorities monitoring multiple targets and intercepting more than 4,000 calls across 330 days, providing a clear-eyed view into the pervasive nature of the game’s underground economy.

Yahoo’s investigation differs from the FBI investigation in that Yahoo names specific programs and players. The FBI investigation was more vague as terms like “Coach 1” and “Coach 2” were used in the documents to identify coaches.

Yahoo reports the potential violations range from “basic meals to tens of thousands of dollars.”

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that Miller’s ties to college basketball was widely known around the country.

“Many coaches have been complaining about Andy Miller’s involvement with their players for years. Other coaches have had strong relationships with Andy Miller for years,” Goodman tweeted.

Some critics are quick to point out that this bombshell report is as much of an indictment on the NCAA as it is on the universities.

“Dear Mark Emmert: The problem is your NCAA rulebook. As long as you hold tight to amateurism, and deny student-athletes the ability to secure representation, or accept fair-market value, this black market will never go away no matter how many smart people you put on a committee,” CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish tweeted.

Here’s a rundown of the players and schools named in Yahoo’s investigation.

List of Current College Basketball Players Named in Yahoo’s Report

PLAYER SCHOOL Miles Bridges Michigan State Collin Sexton Alabama Kevin Knox Kentucky Bennie Boatwright USC Eric Davis Texas Brian Bowen Louisville (now South Carolina) Chimezie Metu USC

List of College Basketball Teams Named in Yahoo’s Report

Duke

North Carolina

Texas

Kentucky

Michigan State

USC

Alabama

NC State

Seton Hall

LSU

Maryland

Washington

South Carolina

Utah

Xavier

Wichita State

Clemson

Kansas

Creighton

Notre Dame

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Iowa State

Louisville

List of Former College Basketball Players Named in Yahoo’s Report