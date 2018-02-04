Dion Lewis’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Dion Lewis has been a sparkplug for the Patriots offense this season.

The running back racked up yards out of the backfield and provided a dependable receiving option all year and, now, as he gets ready for another Super Bowl appearance, Lewis is hoping for another strong game. He’s also hoping to do his family proud.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Albany, New York native and the group that’s supported him every step of his career:

1. His Mother, Linda, Is Proud of His Play in 2017

This has been the year Lewis got his groove back.

The sixth-year running back hasn’t always had it easy on the gridiron, bouncing around teams early in his career, and suffering a handful of injuries, but heading into the Super Bowl, Lewis looks primed for a big-time game. And at least one person has taken notice – his mother.

Via @RichCimini: Dion Lewis' mother, Linda, says, "What I'm seeing is back to the old days — Pop Warner, high school and college. He's enjoying playing, which is not something I saw the last few years. He wasn't happy. But now I see him smile, and it's not a strained smile." https://t.co/I83ZhlzfSi — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 16, 2018

Lewis settled into a bigger role with the Patriots this season after New England’s backfield was hit hard by injuries. He’s taken advantage of every handoff and, through 16 games with eight starts, rushed for 896 yards and six touchdowns. He also hauled in 32 receptions for 214 yards and three more touchdowns.

He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in December 2017 and the performance has people talking about what’s next for Lewis. He’s set to test the free-agent waters this offseason, but after hitting his stride in 2017 could, very likely, be suiting up for the Patriots once again.

2. He & His Family Regularly Give Back to His Hometown

Lewis, who grew up in Albany, New York, regularly makes trip back to his hometown during the offseason, giving back to the community and spending time with his family. He’s had his hand in plenty of organizations, including the Police Athletic League.

He’d worked with the group when he was a kid and his return to area in 2016, highlighted what PAL had done for him while he was growing up. Of course, the visits aren’t always as long as either Lewis or his family would like.

“It’s always good to see him, and it’s never often enough,” his mother, Linda, told The Times Union.

Lewis also recently supported the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Albany.

3. His Parents Encouraged Him to be a Role Model

He’s always been talented.

Lewis’ parents like to tell the story that their son’s first word was ‘ball’ and it didn’t take long for Linda and Leroy to come up with a plan. That talent was not going to go to his head. Linda told The New York Times in 2009:

We’d sit him down and lecture him: ‘If this is what you want to do, you work hard, you do what you need to do, and you present yourself as a role model and positive force for the community.’ And he listened.

Lewis took his parents instruction to heart and while he was always determined to be the best on the field, he was also anxious to do something good off it. He was constantly watching film in high school, working with teammates to get better, no matter how long it took.

“I’d find him as a 15-year-old before games watching game film all by himself; we didn’t ask him to do that,” Matt Smith, Albany Academy’s former offensive coordinator told The Times. He’s still a film hound and Lewis’ reputation in New England has grown over the years, that same drive his parents instilled in him working to the surface whenever he puts on the uniform.

He’s always been good and he’s going to help make everyone else better.

4. Lewis & His Brother, Lamar, Were Charged With Falsely Reporting a Fire in 2012

The running back, who was playing for the Eagles at the time, and his older brother, Lamar, were both charged with felony falsely reporting a fire and misdemeanor reckless endangerment on July 8 after an incident at an area hotel. Police said the brothers attempted to knock down a glass door in the lobby and then pulled the fire alarm when they weren’t allowed back in by hotel security.

The charges, however, were eventually dropped after video surveillance showed the fire alarm wasn’t actually pulled. Albany District Attorney David Gonzalez requested that the felony charges Dion and Lamar Lewis were reduced to misdemeanor counts of the same crime and that those charges then be dismissed.

5. He Considers former Pitt Coach Dave Wannstedt a Father Figure

Lewis’ time on the field has always been more about ‘do’ than ‘say.’ He was quiet during his high-school days at Albany Academy in upstate New York and let his stats do the talking when he played at Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey.

And, by the time he got to college at Pittsburgh, Lewis was more than willing to simply focus on winning than anything else. It was that quiet determination that helped sparked the relationship Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt who, to this day, is still willing to shout the praises of Lewis on and off the field. He told SB Nation in 2018:

The thing that caught my attention on tape was he could start and stop in the hole as fast and as quick as any running back that I’ve ever been around. He’s not Barry Sanders, OK? But he ran like Barry. He didn’t run like [Tony] Dorsett, and I was around him and Ricky Williams and LeSean McCoy. His style was different.

In his two seasons at Pitt, Lewis was a force. He finished 12 yards shy of 2,000 as a freshman, notching 18 touchdowns and racked up a handful of postseason accolades, including Big East Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. His sophomore season saw Lewis rush for 1,061 and while it was a dip in total production, he was still a key part of the Pitt offense.

Now, as Lewis looks to play another strong game in the Super Bowl, his time at Pitt is what helps drive him every time he steps onto the field. He told Wannstedt, shortly after being cut by the Colts in 2014, “I just need a chance, Coach.” He got it.