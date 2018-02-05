PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen & Galynn Brady Wear Custom Shirts

Let’s go Pats!!!! ❤️💙 A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:42pm PST

Gisele Bundchen was in Minnesota with her family, including Tom Brady’s mom, Galynn Brady, to cheer on Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Unfortunately, Bundchen and Brady’s family ended their night on a sad note as the Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing the game 41 to 33.

Neverless, it looks like Bundchen had a great time before the loss. She posted the above photo, showing off the custom-made Brady shirts that the Brady family was wearing today.

Bundchen had been taking in the game with Galynn, her three sister-in-law’s, Maureen, Julie, and Nancy (Tom Brady’s sisters), her nieces, and her children. Only the girls were wearing the shirts, however, which have become sort of a tradition. During Super Bowl LI in Houston in 2017, the ladies were all seen wearing custom shirts that read “Brady’s Ladies.”

You can see a photo of the women in their 2017 shirts below.

The 2018 matching shirts were black in color and featured a red, white, and blue number “12” on the front. The left sleeve featured the Patriots logo while the right sleeve had the TB12 logo on it. It is presumed that the back of the shirts read, “Brady’s Ladies.”

The 2017 shirt were white in color and featured a red and blue “TB12” symbol on the back. The adult ladies’ shirts read, “Brady’s Ladies,” while the kids sported shirts that read, “Brady’s Little Ladies.”

For the actual game, the girls changed into Patriots jerseys. Gisele uploaded a video of her daughter, Vivian, dancing and having a blast while watching Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance. In the shot, Vivian was wear a traditional Brady jersey.

And what a difference a year makes. In 2017, Brady’s mom, Galynn, had just finished up chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Super Bowl LI was the first football game that she was able to attend that whole season. As you can see in that 2017 photo, Galynn was wearing a bandana to cover her head after losing her hair over the course of treatment.

Mrs. Brady is doing much better these days, however, and has been able to get to quite a few games this season.

Gisele Bundchen attends most of Brady’s games and is often seen sitting in a box with the couple’s children. Bundchen and Brady have two children, Benjamin and Vivian, and Brady is also a father to a son named Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. Bundchen has been seen at games with all three children.

Bundchen hasn’t uploaded a post on her Instagram page since the end of the Super Bowl. It was a tough loss for the Patriots, and it’s going to be an emotional reunion for her and her husband. Fans have been leaving kind words on Bundchen’s recent post, many letting her know that her husband is still the “GOAT.”