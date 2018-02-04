How Much Do Performers Get Paid to Play the Super Bowl?

Getty

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest platforms in the world to promote yourself as a music artist. It’s also a chance to see some of the biggest stars in the world carry out some of the biggest performances you’ve ever seen. So, what do performers like Justin Timberlake make for taking on such a big gig? ZERO. They DO NOT get paid. NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter previously explained to Forbes that, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

But, production costs can range anywhere from a few hundred thousands to upwards of $10 million. As the Super Bowl reaches over 100 million viewers, the opportunity to perform at the halftime show serves as a free commercial for headlining acts. For example, this year’s headliner is Justin Timberlake. He currently has a brand new album that just dropped and he is gearing up for a new tour, so playing at the Super Bowl is a great way to pump up ticket sales, right?

In the past, the NFL has actually tried to have celebrities pay the organization in order to be involved in the halftime show. Katy Perry told Forbes prior to when she was performing a few years ago that, “I don’t want an asterisk by my name for playing the Super Bowl for the rest of my life. I want to be able to say I played the Super Bowl based on my talents and my merit, thank you very much.” According to Billboard, the NFL actually asked Perry to fork over some cash and pay them in order for her to perform. Perry refused to pay and said< "I put my foot down very early in the courtship. I said, 'Look guys, here's where I draw a line in the sand.'"

Pink has been brought on board to perform this year's rendition of "The National Anthem" and Leslie Odom Jr., of "Hamilton", will be performing "America the Beautiful" before the big game. And, TIME Money reports that neither of them will receive compensation either. The NFL does not pay any performers at the Super Bowl.

Tonight’s Super Bowl will be shown on the NBC network and it will air from 6 – 10 p.m. ET. Justin Timberlake has not announced any surprise performer for his halftime performance, and he very well could go it alone. In the past, many artists incorporate big surprise guests, though last year, Lady Gaga didn’t have anyone assist her with her halftime act. Perhaps Timberlake will do the same. According to Variety, Super Bowl halftime shows have become the most-watched musical events in history. In turn, the Super Bowl is an amazing platform for music artists on any level. Previous halftime performers have included Beyonce, Madonna, Aerosmith, Coldplay, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Prince, New Kids on the Block, and many others. This year’s Super Bowl 52 game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the Philadelphia Eagles playing the New England Patriots.