Is Tony Romo Working Super Bowl 52?

No, Tony Romo won’t have any involvement in Super Bowl 52. Romo was one of the best developments of the 2017 season, as he seamlessly transitioned from NFL quarterback to analyst for CBS and Jim Nantz.

Romo works exclusively with CBS, and his NFL season ended at the AFC Championship. Super Bowl 52 will be broadcast on NBC, so the booth duties will go to Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. It will be the 10th Super Bowl for Michaels, and the fourth for Collinsworth.

Because the analysts meet with coaches and players before games, Bill Belichick had several interactions with Romo this season. And when asked about it during Super Bowl week, the Patriots coach was honest in his assessment:

“He sees a lot of things, a lot of fine points of defensive scheme or a play that I’d say a lot of guys that I talk to don’t,” he explained. And (he) asks about those: ‘What was that guy reading on this? And why’d he do that? What was this guy’s job on this play?’ Something that was kind of subtle. He picks up on those things. He asks a lot of detailed, coaching, technical questions that you don’t get from a lot of those meetings. He’s good. I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

Romo made headlines from his first week in the both, when he started accurately predicting blitzes and plays. He’s also a fan of the game, and sometimes has genuine reaction noises that can be wildly entertaining.

Tony Romo made some odd noises during the AFC Championship. " pic.twitter.com/arF7PH0tDM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 21, 2018

To CBS, the hiring was massive. Romo not only brought fresh NFL experience to the booth, he brought an exuberance that elevated the entire production.

“Tony has energized us as unit,” Nantz said in a recent NFL interview. “Tony has made us all better.”

Fans were also introduced to Tony’s Takes, the weird animated Romo graphic that dropped in from time to time.

CBS animated Tony Romo. pic.twitter.com/ZXllp9qX75 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 13, 2017

Unfortunately for the viewers, Romo will be featured less in the coming NFL seasons. Romo was pulling double-duty with Thursday Night Football this season, but CBS no longer has the rights for those games. The NFL recently announced that Thursday Night Football has reached an agreement with Fox for the next five seasons in a deal worth over $3 billion.

For Romo, the extra time will give him the opportunity to refine his golf game. Romo is a scratch golfer, and rumors are circling he’ll be putting his skills to the test sometime this year. In an interview with Golf magazine, Jim Nantz stated that Tony Romo could receive a PGA exemption to play in an event this season.

“He’s going to play in a Tour event,” Nantz said. “He’s going to get an exemption in the next — let’s just say two months. So he’s going to put it out there on the line.”

Either way, we’ll miss him in the booth tonight.