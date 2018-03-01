WATCH: James Harden Crossover Breaks Wesley Johnson’s Ankles

Oh my good god this is it, the most disrespectful act of 2018 NBA. Harden crosses up Wes Johnson, STARES AT HIM ‼️ wets 3 in his face 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/j6W0PxMMQF — James Wobden (@World_Wide_Wob) March 1, 2018

James Harden may have just taken the soul of Wesley Johnson. During the second quarter of the Rockets-Clippers matchup, Harden crossed over Johnson causing him to fall over. Harden stopped for a few seconds to stare down at Johnson then drilled a three pointer. The play instantaneously took over NBA Twitter.

Harden not only feels confident about his handles, but the Rockets chances to compete for a title this season. Harden spoke with ESPN about his confidence in his team.

“This is probably the best team I’ve ever been a part of, from top to bottom,” Harden told ESPN. “The chemistry that we have, included with the coaching staff — I mean, we’re having a lot of fun.”

The last time the Clippers and Rockets squared off there was a locker room altercation. Harden tried to take the high road when asked by ESPN about the rivalry.

I was there, and I didn’t like it at all, but I’m happy to be on the court tomorrow and help my teammates…[I expect] a competitive game. We’ve been playing extremely well. They’ve been playing well. They’re fighting for a playoff seed as well. We’re fighting for the No. 1 seed. So it’s going to be a playoff atmosphere in there. You can expect every game from here on out to be a playoff atmosphere. That’s what we need. Nothing changes for us. We need to go out there and execute and just try to keep our streak alive.

Harden’s crossover quickly made fans forget about whatever happened last time the two teams squared off.

“Where were u the night Wes Johnson retired from the NBA? Harden made this man fall off the screen and looked to see if he wanted dessert too,” ESPN’s James Wobden tweeted.

“James Harden with the most disrepectful basketball play off all time, Wes Johnson needs to call it quits,” CJ Fogler tweeted.

“Wes johnson really should’ve jogged to the bench, picked up a folding chair, then tried to hit james harden in the head with it after this smh,” The Ringer’s Shea Serrano tweeted.

It was not just Harden’s crossover that embarrassed the Clippers. At one point, Harden had 14 points compared to the Clippers seven points during the first quarter.

James Harden: 17

Clippers: 12 pic.twitter.com/IpIX7xA6i0 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 1, 2018

Here’s a few different angles of the crossover.

.@JHarden13 had to stop to admire his work 📹 pic.twitter.com/sAjnYA2rhf — The Ringer (@ringer) March 1, 2018

James Harden's crossover on Wes Johnson, called by Jim Ross pic.twitter.com/sR5CnSXLAI — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) March 1, 2018

nah man look at wesley johnson's face, man is internally screaming DOC SUB ME OUT and his whole basketball life is flashing before his eyes. pic.twitter.com/avXXptBdMp — Ahmed/I can never be JOE BUDDEN TO MY BRADAS (@big_business_) March 1, 2018

“Wesley Johnson has to go into a witness protection program. And James Harden must be brought up on charges for snatching this man’s soul,” ESPN’s Jemele Hill tweeted.

“Can’t believe February 28th is now National James Harden Crossover Day. amazing,” SB Nation tweeted.

After missing out on the MVP award last year, Harden is a heavy favorite to win the trophy this season. Harden is averaging 31.4 points, 8.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds this season. The Rockets also have the best record in the NBA, helping his MVP case even more.

As for Johnson, NBA fans were brutal in their response to Harden destroying Johnson’s ankles, even changing his Wikipedia page.