Diana Civitello, James White’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

New England Patriots running back James White is engaged to Diana Civitello. White, 25, and Civitello, also 25, have been dating since college and will be getting married after the Super Bowl.

White has been a playoff star for the Patriots. He was the breakout star last season as helped the Patriots come back to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. He caught 14 passes for 110 yards and scored both the game-tying and game-winning touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown during the first half of this season’s Super Bowl. Civitello has been by his side throughout his NFL career and is seen often in photos on his Instagram page, including on the sideline, at charity events and at award shows.

Here’s what you need to know about Diana Civitello and her relationship with James White:

1. White & Civitello Have Been Dating Since They Met as Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

🏀 A post shared by James White (@sweetfeet) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

James White and Diana Civitello have been dating since they met as students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. White, who is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was a star running back for the Badgers at Wisconsin from 2010 to 2013.

Happy Birthday to bae😍 A post shared by James White (@sweetfeet) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Civitello was a year behind White at Wisconsin and graduated in 2014.

2. They Have Been Engaged Since Last March After He Proposed to Her During a Walk on the Beach

White proposed to Civitello in March 2017, just weeks after the Patriots Super Bowl victory. A photo on Instagram shows the two holding hands with the engagement ring on Civitello’s finger. White talked about the proposal in an interview with The Undefeated last year:

This past March, one month after that breathtaking night in Houston, and after dinner at Steak 954 back home in Florida, White took Civitello on a walk along the beach, dropped down on one knee in the sand and pulled out the second ring he’d procured in the span of 30 days. Showing the learning curve of husbanding isn’t too steep, he knew exactly which ring to buy. ‘I’d seen about 100 [rings],’ White says. ‘I already knew.’ Civitello’s diamond ring is huge enough that fans in the nosebleeds at Gillette Stadium could see it glistening.

3. They Will Be Getting Married This March in Florida

Civitello and White will be getting married in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in March.

Along with their time in White’s native state of Florida, Civitello and White will likely be spending a lot of time in New England for the foreseeable future. White signed a 3-year $12 million contract extension after the 2017 season, which will keep him with the Patriots until 2020.

4. She Studied Biology at Wisconsin-Madison & Worked in the University’s Molecular & Cellular Pharmacology Lab

Civitello graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2014 with a degree in biology. While at the university, she worked in the school’s Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology Lab as a lab assistant.

Civitello is now working to complete her second bachelor’s degree, as she is studying accounting at Southern New Hampshire University. She made the Dean’s List last semester and is set to graduate this June.

5. Civitello Is an Illinois Native & Went to Illinois State University Before Transferring to Wisconsin

Civitello is an Illinois native. She grew up in Elmhurst.

Before transferring to the University of Wisconsin, Civitello spent one year studying at Illinois State University.