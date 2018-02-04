Julian Edelman’s Girlfriend: Is the Patriots Wide Receiver Dating Anyone?

Getty

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is currently single, according to the website Who’s Dated Who. Edelman’s team will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, but he will be sitting out after suffering a season-ending injury back in August.

Edelman has been spending the last few months rehabbing his right knee after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL in late September. He has also been spending time with his daughter, Lily, who turned 1 in November. He has not been seen out with any ladies nor has he gone public with any kind of romantic relationship. He has been completely dedicated to his health and to his little girl; it has been nearly a year since he has dated anyone (that the public knows about).

Edelman ended his relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima in early 2017. The two were first linked to one another in 2016. They managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the most part, but couldn’t always manage to go unnoticed when they stepped out together. In fact, they were spotted holding hands in Nantucket in July 2016, sending Patriots Nation into an absolute frenzy.

“Sources close to the two tell us … they met at the beginning of the month in Miami through mutual friends and have been out a couple of times. We’re told they’re NOT exclusive … at least not yet … but they seem to be into each other. They’ve also introduced each other to their friends … which is usually a pretty significant step,” TMZ reported at the time.

Lima was present at the 2017 AFC Championship game, and a video of calling Edelman her “lover” after the Patriots won went viral. You can check it out below.

Imagine Adriana Lima calling you "my lover." Ah merda! pic.twitter.com/4JVSKonlOt — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) January 26, 2017

About a month after the game, however, the two parted ways. According to TMZ, the couple struggled with having a long distance relationship, but they also weren’t on the same page when it came to starting a family together.

“We’re also told both stars are on completely different pages when it comes to family planning — Adriana wants more kids. Edelman does not … at least right now. We’re told Edelman was taken by surprise by the baby talk — he didn’t think things were THAT serious. Lima was all about it and felt he could be ‘the one,'” TMZ reported.

Prior to dating Lima, Edelman had been seeing Lily’s mom, Swedish model Ella Rose, on and off for a couple of years — a relationship that she referred to as “casual.” Toward the end of their romance, however, Rose found out that she was pregnant. At first, Edelman denied that the child was his, but Ella Rose filed legal documentation in court when she was about five months pregnant and Edelman ended up taking responsibility for the unborn child. With Rose and their daughter living in California, Edelman doesn’t get to spend a lot of time with his only child, but he sees her every few weeks. He often shares photos of her on his Instagram page.

You can see a couple of those photos below.

happy place A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Flying high with my inspiration A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Dec 28, 2017 at 2:07pm PST