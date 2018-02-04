Kay Adams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As the Super Bowl approaches, NFL fans are relying more and more on NFL Network for exclusive football coverage. Good Morning Football is one of the prominent shows on the network, making Kay Adams one of the leading voices in NFL coverage.

Adams has been dishing on the NFL for the better part of the last decade, and has found a home at NFL Network after previous stints with other news outlets. Here’s some background on the Chicago native:

1. Adams is Up at 3:45 a.m. For Good Morning Football

Adams’ primary duty is hosting Good Morning Football, the daily morning news program on NFL Network. She hosts a four-person desk with former NFL player Nate Burleson, writer Peter Schrager, and analyst Kyle Brandt. The four discuss the day’s hottest football topics, and are regularly visited by the biggest NFL names.

Along with the Sunday show NFL Gameday Morning, ratings are up at NFL Network. Good Morning Football, which is in it’s second NFL season, was up eight percent over it’s debut season in November.

2. Started As An In-Game Host For The St. Louis Cardinals

Adams strictly works for the NFL these days, but she bounced around early in her career. Her earliest break in sports came with the St. Louis Cardinals, where she bounced around the stadium as an in-game host.

From there, Adams began to narrow her focus on fantasy football. On Sundays, she works as the host of “Fantasy Zone” for DirecTV, which breaks down the fantasy impact of NFL action as it unfolds. She also spent time working with NBCSports in Boston, appearing on a video series called “Quick Slants.”

3. Her Focus is Fantasy Football

For over five years, Adams has been a constant YouTube presence in the fantasy football community. The earliest evidence of her fantasy escapades is her six-year old fantasy recaps on her personal channel, which she quickly disregarded. She also appears for another company was in 2013, in the above fantasy recap for DraftDayMedia. She’s also worked with FanDuel and other fantasy outlets in the past to provide expertise.

4. She Says Some Men Have Been ‘Intimidated’ By Her Football Knowledge

In 2012, Adams appeared on The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson. During the interview, Ferguson asked Adams if she gets any flak for her looks in the male-dominated sports world.

“It’s not easy, it’s not the easiest thing, but I deal with it,” Adams told the host, shrugging off the question. When Ferguson pressed about how men act around her in the football world, Adams used the words “intimated” and “insecure.”

Ferguson asked about Adams’ dating life, where she said that she was single but could find it hard dating someone with football knowledge.

“I think it takes a very special person to, you know, support someone who knows more than they do.” Adams replied with a smile.

5. She Thinks Condiments Are Gross & Bacon Smells Bad

Adams appeared on the Garbage Time Podcast with Katie Nolan in 2016, where she dished on the upcoming NFL season. But she also let loose with some personal facts, including her picky eating habits.

For starters, Adams hates condiments. Ketchup has acceptable moments, but she was disgusted when Nolan asked her to choose either Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing for her chicken wings. When Nolan asked what she ate with her wings, Adams confessed that she has, in fact, never had chicken wings.

To Nolan’s outrage, Adams defiantly declared that bacon smells bad. She clarified that it’s not just chicken wings, but the bone-in aspect of the dish that peeves her. That means no wings, and no ribs.

“I’ll eat chicken, a burger. I can eat more pizza than anybody,” Adams said defensively.

Watch the full video to see Nolan roast her guest for her bacon hate.