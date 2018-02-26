Kimberly Smith, Lamont Smith’s Wife: What You Need to Know

Championship Basketball Camp

The coach of the University of San Diego’s basketball team is married with two children. In February 2017, Coach Lamont Smith was arrested and accused of domestic abuse. According to his official profile, Lamont, 42, is married to Kimberly Smith and the couple has two daughters, Payton and Olivia.

ABC San Diego reports that Lamont was arrested at Oakland airport on February 25 after leading his team to a victory over the University of San Francisco. He was accused of domestic abuse against a woman who says she was “intimately involved” with Lamont. There is no mention that the woman in question is Kimberly Smith.

Update: Lamont Smith has been released on $115,000 bail. He was arrested at the Oakland airport this morning prior to the Toreros flight home after last night's win over USF. — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) February 26, 2018

The coach is facing three charges, domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment, according to ABC San Diego. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. In a statement, the University of San Diego said, “We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith. We have very few details at the time, but we will be gathering information and will be commencing an investigation into the matter.”

According to the website for the Championship Basketball Camp, Kimberly is an administrator at the facility. Prior to Lamont getting the job in San Diego, Kimberly was a kindergarten techer in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, which is on the outskirts of Oakland, close to where Lamont was arrested. The profile adds that the family lives in La Jolla, California.

Lamont has been the coach of the San Diego Toreros since April 2015 having played for the team between 1994 and 1999. Previously, Lamont had been an assistant coach at Santa Clara University, Arizona State, the University of Washington and the University of New Mexico.

When Lamont was coaching in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Journal reported that the couple’s daughters were regular cheerleaders, right behind the bench. The girls regular chant was “Defense! Defense!” Kimberly told the Journal, “Can you tell they’re the daughters of a defensive coach?”