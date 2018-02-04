Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Arrives at Super Bowl LII

Linda Holliday arrived at US Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII alongside her beau, New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, earlier this afternoon. She will be on-hand to cheer on her husband and his team as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. Eastern. If the Patriots can pull off another win, you will see Holliday on the field with Belichick. She has been a huge support system for him (and for his team) for several years.

“So proud of this man!!!! Proud of this team & proud of our organization!!! Congratulations NE Patriots!!!! We’re going to the SuperBowl,” Holliday captioned a photo of Belichick giving her a hug on Instagram, after the Patriots won the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. She also used the hashtag “#myguy” and used a few heart emojis.

Although she has been quiet thus far today, Holliday has been pretty active on social media for most of the week. She has been busy uploading pictures from the festivities in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sharing some special moments with her followers. She also shared a couple of posts showing off her custom Patriots gear, which she will be wearing to the big game.

The photo above shows Holliday wearing a custom “Belichick” jacket. Joining her in the photo is defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s wife, Raina, who is also wearing a custom jacket. Her denim threads read “I love MP” on the back.

Holliday also showed off a customized handbag that says “Belichick” on it. You can check that out below.

Holliday took the field with Belichick in Houston after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

“Raining confetti on these guys yesterday! Boom! Boom! Boom! I’m so INCREDIBLY proud of this man, our owners, our coaching staff, and ALL of our players,” she captioned a photo from last year’s big game.

Holliday has been dating Belichick for a decade. The couple met at a nightclub in Florida in 2007, and have been together ever since. Belichick and Holliday have not taken that next step in their relationship, despite rumors that the two have already tied the knot. Back in 2014, rumors that the two were engaged circulated when Holliday was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. The rumors turned out to be false, however.

Holliday is very active within the Patriots organization and is the CEO of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

Belichick has three children from his previous marriage to Debby Belichick. Holliday has two daughters from a previous relationship. All five kids have been to several Patriots games over the years, and will likely be in the stands in Minneapolis tonight.