Adam Bakkedahl, Lindsey Jacobellis’ Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsey Jacobellis is a three-time Olympian, looking to bring home the gold in her sport of choice, snowboarding. She has been linked to her beau, Adam Bakkedahl, since 2016. Bakkedahl, 33, graduated from San Diego City College with a degree in marketing, and currently lives in California. He works as a real estate agent and also dabbles in photography.

Jacobellis and Bakkedahl have been linked since 2016. She previously dated pro-surfer Jesse Heilman.

Here is what you need to know:

1. He Will Likely Be in South Korea to Cheer on Jacobellis

Bakkedahl is extremely supportive of Jacobellis and will more than likely be in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to cheer her on as she competes in her fourth Olympic Games.

At age 32, Jacobellis has earned five world titles in five attempts. This is undoubtedly an exciting time for Jacobellis, who may very well retire after the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“She will be headed to PyeongChang looking to snap her streak of bad luck at the Olympics. Her silver medal in Torino in 2006 was achingly close to gold, with an ill-timed grab at the end of the course causing her to fall and Switzerland’s Tanja Frieden to snatch first place. Crashes in 2010 and 2014 resulted in fifth- and seventh-place finishes, respectively,” according to the official Team USA website.

All eyes will be on Jacobellis as she takes to the slopes, but many people will also be looking out for Bakkedahl.

2. He & Jacobellis Are Instagram Official

While Jacobellis and Bakkedahl don’t seem ready to shout their love for one another from the rooftops, the couple is Instagram official. They have both shared a couple of photos of each other on their respective accounts, just giving people a taste of their relationship, which they choose to keep private — for the most part.

Bakkedahl shared a photo of himself and Jacobellis in November 2016, perhaps quietly confirming their relationship. Although the caption on the photo didn’t give away any details, Jacobellis’ “kiss” emoji seemed to solidify things.

In the photo, Bakkedahl was holding Jacobellis’ pooch, Gidget, as the couple was dressed in Hawaiian outfits, perhaps for Halloween. You can check out the photo below.

Two months later, the couple spent Christmas together with Jacobellis’ family. Bakkedahl posted the photo that heads this fact along with a message of thanks to his leading lady and her family for hosting. As you can see, the couple enjoyed some ice skating during their mini-break in Jacobellis’ home state of Connecticut — and then it was back to business for the decorated snowboarder, who has been preparing for her trip to South Korea for well over a year.

Shortly after the holidays, Bakkedahl took to Instagram again, this time to share a sexy photo that he took of his girlfriend. It appears that Bakkedahl took the photo, which you can see below. Again, Jacobellis posted a “kiss” emoji in the comments.

On Friday, January 12, Jacobellis shared the very first photo of her and Bakkedahl on her Instagram account, making things really “official” just one month before opening ceremonies.

3. He’s a Real Estate Agent

According to his Facebook page, Bakkedahl grew up in Dana Point, California, where he still resides today. When he’s not spending time with Jacobellis, Bakkedahl is busy at work, having secured his real estate license a few years ago.

Bakkedahl works for Harcourts Prime Properties in Aliso Viejo, California.

“Growing up in Dana point I’am [sic] personally familiar with a wide range of communities all over Orange County and have been living the life style that millions of Americans want and dream of everyday. Going to school at Dana Hills I was fortunate to have the beautiful beaches in my backyard and therefor have a life long relationship with the ocean!! Some of the activities that i enjoy doing are surfing, photography, golfing, soccer, and playing tennis,” reads his bio on the company’s website.

4. He Loves in Photography & Often Posts His Pictures on Social Media

Bakkedahl has another love, aside from Jacobellis. His social media accounts are filled with photographs that he has taken, mostly of ocean waves and surfing. According to his LinkedIn page, he started doing photography on a professional level back in 2010.

Bakkedahl has some experience doing engagement photos as well, and has featured some of his work on his Facebook page.

In December 2015, one of Bakkedahl’s surfing photos was featured by Surfline.

“Stoked to get this shot ran on the new swell stories on Surfline of this past week of epic swell on the west coast,” he wrote on Instagram.

Surfline is “a company and website based in Huntington Beach, California that specializes in surf forecasting and surf reports, live webcasting, photography, videography, as well as editorial coverage of the sport of surfing,” according to Wikipedia.

5. He’s Athletic & Loves the Ocean

To be in a relationship with Jacobellis, you have to be athletic and you must like the outdoors — because those things are very close to her heart. Fortunately for him, Bakkedahl fits the bill.

On Facebook, Bakkedahl says he enjoys “surfing, soccer, tennis, snowboarding, and being in the ocean.” He spends a great deal of time on the beach, whether he’s taking photographs or catching the waves himself.

Bakkedahl loves to travel and to explore new places. He also loves to photograph his adventures, whether he is hitting the slopes or catching waves.