Lindsey Vonn Medal Count: How Many Has Skier Won?

Getty

Lindsey Vonn heads to Pyeongchang looking to add to her medal count. A knee injury sidelined Vonn during the 2014 Winter Olympics, meaning Vonn has not won a medal since 2010. Vonn won her only two medals during the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Vonn won a gold medal in downhill alpine skiing, and a bronze in the Super-G event.

“I am very anxious right now,” Vonn told the Today Show (via New York Post). “It’s been a lot of days over here in Korea without racing, and I just need to get going. I feel like I’ve been a caged bull for the last week and a half and all I wanna do is be set free so I can get my energy out. It’s hard to look at [the mountain] without getting excited.”

Vonn has made four Olympic appearances with her debut performance coming in Salt Lake City in 2002. She also made appearances in 2006, 2010 and her latest 2018 Winter Olympics appearance. Vonn has also had success in other competitions. According to Team USA, Vonn has won seven medals at the World Championships: 2 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes. Vonn owns the American record with 17 victories in the FIS World Cup in the 12 appearances over her career.

Vonn told the Today Show she believes her experience gives her an advantage over many of her competitors in South Korea.

“I’ve been through this a few times, I’ve already won Olympic gold, so I’m not nervous, I don’t feel the pressure,” Vonn told The Today Show. “I know the routine, and I think being older gives me a pretty big advantage, so I’m not worried about the young guns just yet.”

All indications are this could be Vonn’s final Olympic appearance, and her last chance to add some more medals to her collection. While Vonn did not rule out returning in 2022, she told the Today Show she was planning on exploring an acting career, including shadowing her friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“If my body holds up, I don’t know — it’s possible that I could go another round,” Vonn told the Today Show. “He [The Rock] said he’s going to help me after the season and I can follow him around a little bit and see if it’s really something that I would potentially be able to do.”

The 2018 Olympics hold a special significance for Vonn as she looks to perform well in honor of her late grandfather.

“I just want so badly to do well for him,” Vonn told Bleacher Report. “I miss him so much. He’s been such a big part of my life. I really hoped that he would be alive to see me, but I know he’s watching, and I know that he’s going to help me and I’m going to win for him.”

Vonn is expected to compete in three events at the 2018 Winter Olympics. U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association CEO Tiger Shaw spoke with The Chronicle about Vonn and her relationship with fellow Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin, who also has two medals.

“The regard they have for each other is extraordinary,” Shaw told The Chronicle. “Lindsey is such an incredible, achieved athlete, and Mikaela looks at her that way, in awe of her. And at the same time, Lindsey is clearly in awe of Mikaela’s accomplishments, as is the entire world, of course.”