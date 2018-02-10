Lindsey Vonn’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Olympian Lindsey Vonn has an estimated net worth of $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Back in 2013, she was estimated to be worth $3 million, according to The Richest.

Vonn made her Olympic debut in 2002, and competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Games. She missed the 2014 Games due to a knee injury. She has won one gold medal and one bronze medal (both in Vancouver), and is looking to get on the podium in PyeongChang, South Korea, in the coming days.

She is the most decorated female ski racer of all time.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Earns Millions of Dollars Each Year From Endorsement Deals

Vonn has earned herself various endorsement deals over the years. Perhaps her biggest deal is with Under Armour. She currently has deals with Red Bull, Beats by Dre, Rolex, Oakley, Hershey, Proctor & Gamble, and GoPro. Just last month, she shared a commercial that she shot for Bounty Paper Towels. You can check that out here.

In 2010 and in 2011, she was featured in Got Milk ads.

Of course, Vonn also earns money almost every time she competes. So far this year, she has earned an estimated $128,000, according to Time Money. Those earnings came from just one performance — at the International Ski Federation.

If 2018 is anything like years past, Vonn could be earning a couple of hundred thousand more — at least.

“Back in the 2012 season, however, she was the top-performing female skier, earning more than $592,947 for her performances. Vonn has consistently won upwards of $100,000 or $200,000 in recent years, aside from 2014 when she suffered from her knee injury. She has bounced back, though, once again being the highest performer in 2016, with more than $461,800 in earnings,” Time Money reports.

In 2016, Vonn released her first book called Strong Is The New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power. It retails for about $15 on Amazon.

2. She Has Her Own Clothing Line With Under Armour

Vonn has been a major brand ambassador for Under Armour, and in November 2017, she joined forces with the brand to start her very own line within the company. The Lindsey Vonn Signature Collection consists of “six ready-to-wear pieces and accessories that will take your winter look from the slopes to the lodge,” according to InStyle Magazine.

The items in the collection include a women’s sports bra, a women’s bomber jacket, and a $500 metallic jacket.

“The Under Armour team gave me freedom to express myself throughout the entire ideation and design process. I love being able to ski in looks that not only perform, but are also fashion-forward and different from anything else you would see on the slopes. Under Armour helped me bring my vision to life and the incredible amount of thought and detail that went into each pieces is what makes this collection so special,” Vonn said in a press release last year.

Arguably, her most popular piece from the collection is a black hat with two pom-poms, which is currently sold out.

“I love pom-poms—why have just one when you can have two,” Vonn is quotes as saying on Under Armour’s website.

3. She Owns a Home in Vail, Colorado

Vonn owns homes in both Colorado and California.

She purchased her 5-bedroom, Vail, Colorado, abode in 2015. According to People Magazine, the home features a “state-of-the-art gym, an elevator, and a sound system wired to AirPlay-stream music to every room.” Located in the Gore Range, the house is described as “mountain contemporary.”

“When I walked in for the first time, I said, ‘This is it! This is my house,'” she told People Magazine last year. “Because I’m on the road all the time, I need a place to come home to where I feel really relaxed and cut off from everything. I need a quiet place that’s just my own,” she added.

She also owns a place in Sherman Oaks, California, which she scooped up for $2.6 million in September. The contemporary style home features 4-bedrooms and 5-bathrooms, according to Time Money.

Late last year, she put another home — this one located in West Hollywood, California — on the market for $3.8 million.

4. The IRS Filed a $1.7 Million Tax Lien Against Her in 2012

In 2012, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filed a $1.7 million tax lien against Vonn and her then-estranged (now ex) husband, Thomas Vonn. According to Forbes, Vonn responded to the media via email and explained that she had been very busy in recent months, but that she had plans to pay off the money owed to the government in full.

“It is no secret that my last year off the mountain has been filled with many personal challenges. This matter was only recently brought to my attention and I took immediate and deliberate steps to remedy the situation. I have made arrangements to pay in full the balance due,” the email read.

Not long after the news was reported online, Vonn took to her Facebook page to address the situation.

“I just recently became aware of the outstanding balance and I have done everything in my power to settle it immediately. Not being in control of my finances and relying on someone else who you believed had your best interest at heart was a mistake and one I will not make twice,” she wrote at the time.

5. She & Olympian Shaun White Are the Most Wealthy U.S. Athletes Competing in the 2018 Winter Games

Vonn is joined at the top of the wealthy athlete food chain by fellow Olympian, Shaun White. While her estimated net worth is considerably lower than that of White’s, the two athletes are considered the most wealthy on Team USA.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, White has an estimated net worth of $40 million. White earns an estimated $10 million a year through various ventures, but most of that money comes from endorsements. He is quite the entrepreneur as well, and has dabbled in real estate and even has his very own snack line.

Both Vonn and White could earn even more money in PyeongChang. American athletes who reach the podium in the 2018 Winter Games will earn some cash along with their medals. Gold medals are worth $37,500, silver medals are worth $22,500, and bronze medals are worth $15,000, according to Fox Business.