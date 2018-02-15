Mikaela Shiffrin’s Events & Olympics Schedule

Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to add to her medal collection, competing in several alpine skiing disciplines in the 2018 Winter Olympics held in PyeongChang, South Korea. The 22-year-old gold medalist will compete in women’s giant slalom, women’s slalom, women’s super G, women’s downhill, and the women’s combined.

“I would like to compete in everything. I’m not sure if I’m actually going to have that energy to do that. So right now I’m focusing on GS and slalom and after that I’ll be switching the focus to speed,” she said during a press conference held on Saturday, according to The Aspen Times. “Right now we’re looking at any possibility,” she added. She could potentially medal in five different disciplines, which would help her on her way to joining the ranks of the most decorated athletes.

Shiffrin is undoubtedly an athlete to watch. She made her Olympic debut in the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. She won the first Olympic gold medal in women’s slalom since 1972, and became the youngest women’s slalom champion in the history of the Olympics, according to Team USA.

“I was like, ‘This actually might happen, and I don’t know what to think if it does.’ You can visualize this in your head, and you can mentally prepare, and you can make the moment happen, and create your miracle. But when it does happen, it’s hard to put into words how incredible it is,” she said after her incredible win.

Shiffrin is so good, that she has the attention of just about every Olympic commentator — even former World Cup alpine ski racer, Bode Miller. In fact, Miller was recently asked about Shiffrin and he had some pretty great things to say about her — and about her chances for winning multiple gold medals in this year’s Olympic Games.

“I think she’s maybe the best ski racer I’ve ever seen, male or female,” Miller told Reuters. “She’s so balanced, dynamic, intense and focused, so for me, I think she’s got a chance in any event she skis in.”

A couple of Shiffrin’s scheduled events have previously been postponed due to inclement weather conditions. Below is a schedule of Shiffrin’s upcoming events and when they will be televised.

Wednesday, February 14: Women’s Giant Slalom

Run 1, 8 p.m. Eastern

Run 2, 11:45 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, February 15: Women’s Slalom

Run 1, Time 8 p.m. Eastern

Run 2, Time 11:45 p.m. Eastern

Friday, February 16: Women’s Super G

Final, 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, February 18: Women’s Downhill

Training, 9 p.m. Eastern

Monday, February 19: Women’s Downhill

Training, 9 p.m. Eastern

Tuesday, February 20: Women’s Downhill

Final, 9 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, February 22: Women’s Combined

Run 1, 9 p.m. Eastern

Friday, February 23: Women’s Combined

Run 2, 9 p.m. Eastern

Shiffrin was recently told that people think of her as the “Michael Phelps of the Winter Olympics,” a comparison that she couldn’t even fathom.

“He has, what, 23 medals? I know it’s a comparison between sports (but) I don’t think there’s a sport in the Winter Olympics where you can even win 23 medals across three or four Olympics. I could never imagine myself even in the same sentence as Michael Phelps. It’s extremely flattering, but it’s apples and oranges,” she said during Saturday’s press conference.