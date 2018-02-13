How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin & Olympics Women’s Alpine Skiing Live Stream Online

Getty

When it comes to women’s alpine skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin is the past (she’s already won one Olympic gold medal and three World Championships gold medals), the present (she’s first in the 2017-18 World Cup overall rankings and has nearly double the points of second place) and very likely the future (only 22 years of age, she likely has many more Olympic gold medals coming her way).

Shiffrin is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the 2018 Winter Olympics, and you won’t want to miss any of the several times she’ll be flying down the slopes over the 10 days.

In Pyeongchang, Shiffrin is expected to compete in five events, starting on Tuesday, February 13 (in the United States) and concluding on Friday, February 23 (You can find her complete schedule of events and start times listed below). All of these events will be broadcast on either NBC or NBC Sports Network (complete TV listings here), and If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch a simulcast of both of these channels live online by signing up for a free trial of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: NBC (live in the most markets) and NBC Sports Network are both included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch any of those channels live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are both included in each of the four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch any of the channels on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch those channels on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC and NBSCN simulcasts via the above streaming services, you can also watch skiing-specific streams on your computer via NBCOlympics.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. These streams, which are different from the NBC and NBCSN broadcasts, will show every run from every individual live and will also have “enhanced views.” To watch any of these streams, you’ll have a 30-minute free preview before needing to sign in to your TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Mikaela Shiffrin Schedule

Slalom: The first runs start on Tuesday, February 13, at 9:15 p.m. ET (Shiffrin runs third) and will be broadcast on NBC. The medal runs start on Tuesday, February 13, at 11:45 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBC.

Giant Slalom: The first runs start on Wednesday, February 14, at 8 p.m. ET (start list will be here when available) and will be broadcast on NBC. The medal runs will start on Wednesday, February 14, at 11:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

Super-G: The medal runs start on Friday, February 16, at 9 p.m. ET (start list will be here when available) and will be broadcast on NBC.

Downhill: First training starts on Saturday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ET (start lists will be here when available) and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. Second training starts on Sunday, February 18, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. Third training starts on Monday, February 19, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. The medal runs start on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

Alpine Combined: Downhill first training starts on Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. Downhill medal runs will start on Thursday, February 22, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. Slalom medal runs will be start on Friday, February 23, at 12:30 a.m. ET (late Thursday night) and will be broadcast on NBC.