WATCH: M&M’s Danny DeVito Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Youtube

M&M’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial features none other than Danny DeVito as an M&M. You heard that right.

In the spot, two M&M’s walk down the street, complaining how many people tried to eat them today. One of them then spots a lucky penny, picks it up, and wishes that he weren’t human. The M&M then transforms into none other than Danny DeVito, who’s ecstatic that no one wants to eat him. Then DeVito gets his by a bus. Don’t worry- he’s okay in the end.

The commercial ends with DeVito checking himself out in a store window saying, “Man, I look good.” And the lady M&M replying, “You’re still short and bald.”

The company unveiled the 30-second commercial on January 29. It was created by BBDO New York, and will air during the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

In a press release for the commercial, Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director of M&M’S said, “When casting for a human that embodies the personality of our Red M&M’S spokescandy, we were looking for someone who is known for having a sarcastic sense of humor and know-it-all wit – Danny DeVito was the perfect human match. We hope our fans will be entertained by how we bring Red together with an iconic celebrity in a way that’s never been done before.”

She later continued, “We often collaborate with social influencers to create and share branded M&M’S content in their own colorful and fun way. This time, we flipped our approach and surprised Todrick Hall’s fans with an unexpected appearance in our Super Bowl LII commercial.”

The above teaser for the commercial shows DeVito swimming in a vat of melted chocolate. “Mmmmm, Super Bowl,” he says joyfully, as a set technician holds a boom over his head.

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the New England Patriots this year, but some of the world’s biggest companies will be more concerned with grabbing the attention of viewers with their commercials.

According to Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports charged over $5 million for a 30-second spot during this year’s game. Meaning, of course, that 60-second spots cost upwards of $10 million.

This year’s commercials feature an array of stars, including Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Cardi B, Peyton Manning, and Tiffany Haddish. Cameos will also be made by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.