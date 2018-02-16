NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule 2018: Events, Participants & Dates

One of the most exciting times on the NBA calendar has arrived. The 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in Los Angeles on Friday, February 16, and runs through Sunday, February 18.
The festivities get started with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 p.m. Eastern. ESPN analyst Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady and Michael B. Jordan will coach “Team Lakers”. ESPN’s Katie Nolan, Common and Paul Pierce will coach “Team Clippers”. The Rising Stars game tips off at 9 p.m. featuring the NBA’s top rookies and sophomores. All-Star Saturday Night is one of the weekend’s most popular events featuring the Three-Point Contest along then the Slam Dunk Contest serving as the grand finale of the evening.
Klay Thompson headlines the Three-Point Contest, and is one of the favorites to win. Two rookies, Donnovan Mitchell and Dennis Smith Jr., highlight the Slam Dunk contest. Victor Oladipo has experience with the dunk contest, but makes his first appearance in a Pacers jersey. Finally, Larry Nance Jr. looks to follow in his father’s footsteps by winning the competition.
The NBA All-Star Game concludes the weekend at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 18. Gone is the traditional East versus West format, as LeBron James and Steph Curry served as captains in a fantasy draft to select teams.
Here’s a look at the full rundown of the NBA All-Star Weekend schedule and participants courtesy of NBA.com.
NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule 2018
All times listed are in Eastern time.
Friday, February 16
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 7 p.m. ESPN
Rising Stars Game 9 p.m. TNT
Saturday, February 17
Hall of Fame Announcement 1 p.m. NBA TV
NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day 2 p.m. NBA TV
All-Star Saturday Night 8 p.m. TNT
– First Event: Skills Challenge
– Second Event: Three-Point Contest
– Third Event: Slam Dunk Contest
Sunday, February 18
NBA Legends Brunch NBA TV 3 p.m.
NBA G League International Challenge 4:30 p.m. NBA TV
NBA All-Star Game 8 p.m. TNT
Live Stream: Hulu With Live TV (includes ESPN, TNT), DirecTV Now (includes ESPN, TNT, NBA TV), or Sling TV (includes ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)
Skills Challenge Participants
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia Sixers
|Buddy Hield
|Sacramento Kings
|Lou Williams
|L.A. Clippers
|Andre Drummond
|Detroit Pistons
|Al Horford
|Boston Celtics
|Lauri Markkanen
|Chicago Bulls
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Brooklyn Nets
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
Three-Point Contest Participants
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|SG Klay Thompson
|Golden State Warriors
|PG Kyle Lowry
|Toronto Raptors
|SG Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|SF Tobias Harris
|L.A. Clippers
|SF Paul George
|OKC Thunder
|SG Eric Gordon
|Houston Rockets
|SG Wayne Ellington
|Miami Heat
|SG Bradley Beal
|Washington Wizards
Slam Dunk Contest Participants
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|PG Dennis Smith Jr.
|Dallas Mavs
|SG Victor Oladipo
|Indiana Pacers
|SG Donovan Mitchell
|Utah Jazz
|PF Larry Nance Jr.
|Cleveland Cavs
Team LeBron James All-Star Roster
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|F LeBron James
|Cleveland Cavs
|F Kevin Durant
|Golden State Warriors
|G Kyrie Irving
|Boston Celtics
|G Bradley Beal
|Washington Wizards
|F LaMarcus Aldridge
|San Antonio Spurs
|F Kevin Love
|Cleveland Cavs
|G Victor Oladipo
|Indiana Pacers
|G Russell Westbrook
|OKC Thunder
|C Andre Drummond
|Detroit Pistons
|G Goran Dragic
|Miami Heat
|G Kemba Walker
|Charlotte Hornets
|F Kristaps Porzingis (injured)
|New York Knicks
|C DeMarcus Cousins (injured)
|New Orleans Pelicans
|C Anthony Davis (injured)
|New Orleans Pelicans
|G John Wall (injured)
|Washington Wizards
Team Steph Curry All-Star Roster
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|C Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|F Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|G DeMar DeRozan
|Toronto Raptors
|G Steph Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|G James Harden
|Houston Rockets
|F Jimmy Butler
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|G Damian Lillard
|Portland Trail Blazers
|F Draymond Green
|Golden State Warriors
|F Al Horford
|Boston Celtics
|G Klay Thompson
|Golden State Warriors
|C Karl-Anthony Towns
|Minnesota Timberwolves
