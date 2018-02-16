NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule 2018: Events, Participants & Dates

Getty

One of the most exciting times on the NBA calendar has arrived. The 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in Los Angeles on Friday, February 16, and runs through Sunday, February 18.

The festivities get started with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 p.m. Eastern. ESPN analyst Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady and Michael B. Jordan will coach “Team Lakers”. ESPN’s Katie Nolan, Common and Paul Pierce will coach “Team Clippers”. The Rising Stars game tips off at 9 p.m. featuring the NBA’s top rookies and sophomores. All-Star Saturday Night is one of the weekend’s most popular events featuring the Three-Point Contest along then the Slam Dunk Contest serving as the grand finale of the evening.

Klay Thompson headlines the Three-Point Contest, and is one of the favorites to win. Two rookies, Donnovan Mitchell and Dennis Smith Jr., highlight the Slam Dunk contest. Victor Oladipo has experience with the dunk contest, but makes his first appearance in a Pacers jersey. Finally, Larry Nance Jr. looks to follow in his father’s footsteps by winning the competition.

The NBA All-Star Game concludes the weekend at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 18. Gone is the traditional East versus West format, as LeBron James and Steph Curry served as captains in a fantasy draft to select teams.

Here’s a look at the full rundown of the NBA All-Star Weekend schedule and participants courtesy of NBA.com.

NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule 2018

All times listed are in Eastern time.

Friday, February 16

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 7 p.m. ESPN

Rising Stars Game 9 p.m. TNT

Saturday, February 17

Hall of Fame Announcement 1 p.m. NBA TV

NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day 2 p.m. NBA TV

All-Star Saturday Night 8 p.m. TNT

– First Event: Skills Challenge

– Second Event: Three-Point Contest

– Third Event: Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 18

NBA Legends Brunch NBA TV 3 p.m.

NBA G League International Challenge 4:30 p.m. NBA TV

NBA All-Star Game 8 p.m. TNT

Live Stream: Hulu With Live TV (includes ESPN, TNT), DirecTV Now (includes ESPN, TNT, NBA TV), or Sling TV (includes ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)

Skills Challenge Participants

PLAYER TEAM Joel Embiid Philadelphia Sixers Buddy Hield Sacramento Kings Lou Williams L.A. Clippers Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons Al Horford Boston Celtics Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls Spencer Dinwiddie Brooklyn Nets Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets

Three-Point Contest Participants

PLAYER TEAM SG Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors PG Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors SG Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SF Tobias Harris L.A. Clippers SF Paul George OKC Thunder SG Eric Gordon Houston Rockets SG Wayne Ellington Miami Heat SG Bradley Beal Washington Wizards

Slam Dunk Contest Participants

PLAYER TEAM PG Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavs SG Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers SG Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz PF Larry Nance Jr. Cleveland Cavs

Team LeBron James All-Star Roster

PLAYER TEAM F LeBron James Cleveland Cavs F Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors G Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics G Bradley Beal Washington Wizards F LaMarcus Aldridge San Antonio Spurs F Kevin Love Cleveland Cavs G Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers G Russell Westbrook OKC Thunder C Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons G Goran Dragic Miami Heat G Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets F Kristaps Porzingis (injured) New York Knicks C DeMarcus Cousins (injured) New Orleans Pelicans C Anthony Davis (injured) New Orleans Pelicans G John Wall (injured) Washington Wizards

Team Steph Curry All-Star Roster