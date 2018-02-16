NBA Rising Stars Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

The future of the NBA has arguably never been brighter, and that will be on display Friday night at the Staples Center when the best rookies and sophomores take part in the 2018 Rising Stars Game.

Preview

The 2018 Rising Stars Game, also known as the Result of The Process.

As the Philadelphia 76ers were in the midst of winning a combined 47 games between the 2014 and ’16 seasons, general manager Sam Hinkie was commandeering the tank and acquiring the assets. He was ultimately let go before seeing the fruits of his labor, but his tinkering resulted in–among other things–Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric, each of whom will be participating for Team World in this year’s Rising Stars game.

Embiid, who will also participate in the All-Star Game, is one of the most dominant big men in the league, averaging 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in just 31.4 minutes per contest. Simmons, a point guard in a 6-foot-10 frame, is an endless source of passing delight and entertainment and also co-favorite for Rookie of the Year with silly averages of 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. And Saric has quietly taken some big steps forward after a solid rookie campaign, putting up 14.6 points with a true-shooting percentage 57.7.

The Sixers are holding onto a playoff spot at the moment, but with so much of the league’s best young talent on the roster, the future is blindingly bright in Philly.

Over on Team USA, the roster features a similarly rosy outlook for the Los Angeles Lakers, who also have three players selected. Point guard Lonzo Ball won’t play due to an injury, but Kyle Kuzma, who already looks like the steal of the 2017 draft, and Brandon Ingram, who seems like he’s been in the NBA a lot longer than two years, will both look to show out for the home crowd.

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of compelling young talent on display. Donovan Mitchell (Team USA) is already a scoring machine and looks like the only player capable of challenging Simmons for ROY. Jayson Tatum (Team USA) doesn’t put up as big of numbers as Mitchell or Simmons, but he has the look of a future two-way superstar. Jamal Murray (Team World) can absolutely light it up and won MVP of this game last year with 36 points and 11 assists. Lauri Markkanen is one of three players in the NBA averaging at least 2.0 threes and 7.0 rebounds per game (and the other two are hurt). John Collins might already be a 15-10 guy if Mike Budenholzer would give him more than 22 minutes per game. Dennis Smith Jr can be inconsistent, but his explosive athleticism and ability to get to the hoop is going to be perfect for this game. And so on and so on.

In other words, while Sunday’s All-Star game may have the bigger, more recognizable names, the ongoing youth movement in the Association means the Rising Stars game should be just as–if not more–entertaining.