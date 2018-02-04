Nick Foles’ Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Nick Foles met his wife Tori (formerly Moore) Foles during their time as student-athletes at Arizona. Tori was a setter on the Arizona volleyball team, and is originally from Brea, California.

The couple has one daughter, Lily James Foles, who was born on June 16, 2017. For Nick, it was love at first sight when he saw Tori on his way to get his football physical, but the two did not end up dating at Arizona. Nick recounted his first impression of Tori in an interview with the Press of Atlantic City.

“She was the first person I actually ever saw at the University of Arizona,” Nick told the Press of Atlantic City. “I was going to my [football] physical. I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, ‘Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen.’ But when you’re at the University of Arizona, everybody’s always talking about the women there.”

The two eventually began dating, and were married in 2013. Learn more about Nick’s two biggest fans, Tori and Lily.

1. Nick Transferred From Michigan State to Arizona Where He Met Tori

Nick started college at Michigan State, but decided to transfer to Arizona. Nick was playing behind Kirk Cousins during his time in East Lansing. The decision to transfer to Arizona not only brought him more playing time, but would connect Nick with his future wife. Tori was a volleyball player at Arizona, and the two met as student-athletes in Tucson. The two remained friends during college, but did not start dating until after school. Nick explained what changed with their relationship to the Press of Atlantic City.

We didn’t date in college, but we were in the same group of friends and we became really good friends. It was one of those things where at some point the good Lord took the shades off both our eyes, and we just started talking and it grew into something that was always there, but we never knew it. It’s crazy. I couldn’t be more happy. It was perfect timing. She’s honestly my best friend and always very supportive of everything I do.

2. During the Super Bowl LII Media Day, Nick Became Emotional When Discussing His Daughter, & Explained Lily Gives Him “Extra Juice” to Work Hard

Nick Foles tears up when talking about playing well for his daughter and setting an example pic.twitter.com/4ctCQj2FsK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

Nick became emotional when discussing his perspective as a father during Super Bowl media day.

That’s the most important thing when I get to — you know when I get to think about this journey and everything. I get home and I get to see her. And I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife in her. Just in her face and in her mannerisms. That’s what it’s about. I know that every time I step onto the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some day when she looks and wants to see what her daddy was and what he did. That gives you a little extra juice to go out here…I know she’s going to grow up, and I want her to be proud of her daddy.

Nick went on to explain his daughter loves him regardless of what happens on the football field. The quarterback noted having his wife and daughter attend Super Bowl 52 will be “the greatest thing ever”.

3. The Couple Got Engaged at the Mayo Clinic Where Tori Was Being Treated for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) & Lyme Disease

Former Arizona standouts Nick Foles (UA's most prolific QB) and wife Tori (volleyball) celebrate first newborn https://t.co/CIsayP3c74 pic.twitter.com/VzUSGE5pjP — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) June 24, 2017

Things have not been easy for the couple as Tori was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and later Lyme disease. According to UPI.com, the couple got engaged at the Mayo Clinic in 2013 during the month Tori was getting treatment. Two months later the two got married at the courthouse with little fanfare. Nick spoke with UPI.com about their decision to get married while Tori was undergoing treatment.

We knew we were in for a run. We didn’t know when we would get married. We never had a wedding ceremony. We never had a honeymoon. Just the journey we’ve gone on and gone through this and just to see her strength and to see her determination and to see her health continue to improve…And she still deals with it. It’s amazing. It gives me strength because I knows she deals with it every single day.

4. Tori & Nick Have Leaned on Their Faith Through the Hard Times

Both Tori and Nick have been vocal about their faith centering them through the challenges that have come their way. Tori opened up about her illness on a faith-based website called The Increase Women.

Aside from our life together, I have had my trials that have now become “our” trials, but I am certain that they have brought us closer to God and enabled me to share with others what I am learning. Most importantly, not to make my life look perfect, but to open up about how hardship can be a blessing if we take the right perspective.

According to The Kansas City Star, Nick was close to retiring after losing his starting spot to Case Keenum while playing for the Rams. Nick explained to The Kansas City Star he made the decision to continue his football career after praying with Tori.

I talked a lot to my wife and I remember just saying a prayer. I literally said a prayer and then … my heart said go back. At that moment, it was going to back to play for coach Reid, and when I did, you know, I am a better person because of that decision…I leaned on my wife. I leaned on my family, I leaned on my faith in those moments and I’m very grateful for the decision I did and we made it together.

The decision paid off as Nick would eventually find his way back to the Eagles where he led the team to Super Bowl LII after Carson Wentz was lost for the season.

5. Nick’s Father Larry Foles Made $59 Million in 2011 After Selling Eddie V’s to Darden

Fun Facts: Nick Foles' dad owns Hopdoddy, Z'Tejas, and Eddie V's in Austin. Went to the same HS as Drew Brees. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 22, 2018

According to the USA Today, Nick’s father Larry Foles is one of the founding partners of Eddie V’s restaurants. The fine dining establishment began in Austin. In 2011, Larry and his partner sold Eddie V’s for $59 million to Darden, the company that owns a number of restaurants including Capital Grille, The Olive Garden and Red Lobster.

Larry did not stay out of the food business for long. According to Eater, Larry was one of the founding partners in the Italian restaurant Red Ash which opened in 2016. Seeing his father’s success only fueled Nick to find his own path to greatness. Nick spoke with Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub about his relationship with his parents.

Hearing from people that grew up with him [Nick Foles dad], his type of mentality, who he was, how he cared for every single person he helped raise, his two sisters and his brother and … He sacrificed everything and knowing that, and he’s been successful in his own career, and to just see that perseverance. Even my mom, very similar. So my parents have always been my role models and heroes.

According to The Sports Hub, Larry helped raise his siblings after his parents divorced when he was 13. He worked his way up in the restaurant business starting as an assistant manager before eventually launching Eddie V’s.

Tori’s family has also been in the spotlight thanks to her brother, Evan Moore, who spent five seasons as an NFL tight endd. Evan spent time with the Seahawks, Browns and Eagles. Evan’s best season came with the Browns in 2011 when he had 34 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns. Both Tori and Nick were outnumbered by siblings as Tori had two older brothers while Nick had two sisters.