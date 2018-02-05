WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. & Eli Manning Dirty Dance in NFL Super Bowl Ad

Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning did some dirty dancing in a Super Bowl ad for the NFL. The commercial had viewers in knots as they watched the two athletes, who clearly had a ball filming the ad. A press release for the commercial reads, “While the world is focused on two teams in the big game, the spot sheds light on what the other 30 teams are up to by providing an inside look at one team: the New York Giants.”

According to USA Today, the ad’s choreography was done by Broadway’s Stephanie Klemons, who choreographed the Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton”, and was filmed in the Giants’ practice facility.

Speaking to USA Today, Dawn Hudson, NFL chief marketing officer, said, “Celebrations were a highlight of this season, and we had so many breakout moments where players showed their creativity together… We wanted to keep that fun going for the Super Bowl and give our fans something to smile and laugh at that was just about football.”

The commercial pays tribute to the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing”, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, and even includes the famous lift that the film is so famous for.

The Twittersphere went nuts after the commercial aired, with Eli Manning’s name trending on Twitter.

Sporting News wrote, “Eli Manning and Odell Beckham with the best commercial so far.” Another user wrote, “And the award for the best super bowl commercial goes to : eli manning and Odell Beckham jr.”

Eli Manning just won his 3rd Super Bowl MVP with that OBJ spot. 👏 👏 👏 👏 #DirtyDancer — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) February 5, 2018

Tonight’s Super Bowl included an array of emotional, fun, and silly commercials. Some favorites included Budweiser’s “Stand By You” commercial, which centered on how the company has provided clean drinking water to areas affected by natural disaster. Fans also enjoyed Amazon’s “Did Alexa Loser Her Voice?” which was packed with celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Gordon Ramsey, Cardi B, and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Perhaps the most entertaining of the night pitted Morgan Freeman against Peter Dinklage in a rap-off.