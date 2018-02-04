Paul Burmeister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wikimedia

Paul Burmeister will be reporting on NBC’s game day coverage of Super Bowl LII, along with Randy Moss, Kathryn Tappen, and Rutledge Wood. The NBC Sports play-by-play announcer has been covering football since 1998, but started out as a player.

Here’s everything you need to know:

1. He’s a Host and Play-by-Play Announcer for NBC Sports, Among Many Roles at the Network

Burmeister is a play-by-play announcer and Studio Host for NBC Sports based in Stamford, Connecticut. He’ll be reporting on NBC’s game day coverage of Super Bowl LII. He’s primarily the host of Pro Football Talk, a daily NFL studio show on NBC Sports, but has held many roles at the network.

The boys all lined up for our final segment from #SuperBowlXLIX in Arizona! Thanks Phoenix for being wonderful hosts. pic.twitter.com/gskYjfoU7E — PFTonNBCSN (@PFT_Live) January 31, 2015

Since joining NBC Sports in 2011, he has worked as a play-by-play commentator for college football and college basketball coverage, as well as managing play-by-play coverage for the Bayou Classic and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He was the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s Mountain West Conference Football coverage and has worked on NBC’s Football Night In America. He covered the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics. He has also hosted on-site MLS coverage, track and field coverage, the Madden NFL 2012 Kickoff, and the PBC Boxing series. Burmeister often fills in for Dan Patrick on the The Dan Patrick Show.

2. He Played Football for Iowa and Briefly Went Pro

Burmeister was born March 10, 1971 in Iowa City, Iowa. He attended Iowa West City High School, where he was an all-state quarterback in 1988 and also named Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year. He also played basketball and baseball, and was the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.

Burmeister went on to play football at the University of Iowa, where he was quarterback from 1989 to 1993. He was named offensive caption before the 1993 season, started every game that year, and was voted MVP at the end of the season. His team played in the inaugural Alamo Bowl in 1993. While at the university, Burmeister earned a B.A. in Communications in 1994, and an M.A. in Higher Education in 1997.

It's good luck in The Rose Bowl if you start your day in Connecticut drinking coffee out of this mug. pic.twitter.com/ULxFBmx2IU — Paul Burmeister (@PaulWBurmeister) January 1, 2016

After college, Burmeister participated in the NFL scouting combine. In 1995 he spent five months as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.

3. He Spent a Decade Hosting Some of NFL Network’s Most Popular Programs

Burmeister worked at NFL Network for 10 seasons, during which he hosted NFL Total Access, NFL Gameday Scoreboard, Around the League Live, Path to the Draft, Playbook, College Football Scoreboard and College Football Now.

“It was a great ten years there, and I was able to grow on that level,” Burmeister told Hawk Central.

He was lead anchor for NFL Network’s studio draft coverage from 2007 to 2014. For this coverage, he started at The Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, then moved to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, before hosting the rest of Path to the Draft in Los Angeles.

At NFL Network Burmeister called The Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game from 2011-2014 with co-hosts Mike Mayock and Charles Davis. He and Mayock also called The Insight Bowl in 2008 and 2009. Burmeister was lead play-by-play announcer for Arena Football Friday from 2010 to 2012.

4. He Got His Start With Local TV in his Home State

Burmeister’s career started at KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1998. He worked as a sports anchor and reporter at the station, and also as a color commentator for KCRG Radio’s high school football game of the week.

In 2001, Burmeister moved to NBC affiliate KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa. There he worked as Weekend Sports Director. He also anchored and reported at the station, and hosted Sports Plus, a 30 minute Sunday evening show.

He told Eleven Warriors he feels lucky for his success:

“I got lucky in ’96 and ’97 to get a spot in the booth for a couple of Iowa games on ESPN Plus. That turned into an opportunity to learn the ropes of local tv at KCRG in Cedar Rapids. Three years there led to a three year stint at KWWL in Waterloo, and from there I got my break at NFL Network. I would call it a combination of finding something that I really enjoyed doing with getting a fortunate break. There are lots of talented people working at the local level who never get their tape seen by the right person at the right time. I was one of the lucky ones who did.”

5. Burmeister is Married With Children

His wife Anne runs and independent law practice and they have two sons.