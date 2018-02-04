WATCH: Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Pepsi’s 30-second Super Bowl ad will highlight different pop culture moments in history that have featured Pepsi. That means we’ll be seeing many famous faces, including Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, and Jeff Gordon, among others. Jimmy Fallon narrates the ad.

The commercial, titled “This Is The Pepsi”, was created by Pepsi’s in-house creative team and is set to air right before the halftime Show. Cindy Crawford appears in the ad with her son, Presley Gerber.

Speaking to Adweek, Greg Lyons, Pepsi’s CMO, said, “Pepsi has been an iconic brand for over 120 years now that’s always celebrated pop culture, music and sports. This ad brings that to life. We brought back a lot of our iconic artists.”

Presley Gerber, 18, recently sat down with People to discuss his role in the spot. “I am really excited to be in [Pepsi’s] commercial with my mom, especially since her commercial from back in the day is so iconic. I feel like now I get to hop in there with her, which is really cool.” Presley continued, “We literally drove from our house to work together, then drove home together. But we’re a really tight family, so it was just like going to work with one of your friends. It was so fun, and easy.”

While Pepsi’s ad certainly features many celebrities, other A-listers will be appearing in different commercials tonight. Some of those stars include Chris Pratt, Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Cardi B, Peyton Manning, and Tiffany Haddish, just to name a few.