WATCH: Peyton Manning Universal Super Bowl Commercial 2018

Peyton Manning takes on a new game in this year’s Super Bowl ad for Universal Studios Parks & Resorts: the family vacation. The extended 60-second version of the commercial is included above and will air during the NBC pre-game show. A 30-second version of the commercial (below) will air during the Super Bowl.

The commercial starts with Peyton coaching a family on their day at Universal theme park. “This is your moment. You are more than a team. You are a family. Now let’s get out there and play,” Peyton tells them. We then see the ‘Vacation Quarterback’ joining them on a roller coaster, sharing a churro with some kids (which is cut short due to an ‘interception’) and freaking out after seeing a raptor’s ‘game face’.

Manning has starred in many commercials over the years, for companies like DirecTV, Nationwide Insurance, Papa John’s, and more. The football star has been a crucial player for Anheuser-Busch, too. In 2016, the company forked out $15 million for its Super Bowl ads. But in the post-game interview, Manning told CBS’s Tracy Wolfson that he planned to “Drink a lot of Budweiser” and then again, on the winner’s podium, he said, “What’s weighing on my mind is how I can get a Bud Light in my mouth.” According to Bloomberg, those comments generated over $3.2 million in media exposure for Anheuser-Busch.

As of last year, Manning was the highest-paid product spokesman in the NFL, reeling in $12 million each year from his various endorsements. He’s joined by a slew of other celebrities in this year’s Super Bowl ads, including Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Danny DeVito, David Schwimmer, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, and more.

In mid-January, it was announced that the 10th Lamar Hunt Award will be presented to Peyton Manning at the 101 Awards for his “positive impact to the game, both on and off the field, during his illustrious playing career.” The Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football is intended to “symbolize the influence Hunt had in the development of professional football while also personifying his personal attributes,” in the words of KHSB Kansas City. It will be presented to Manning on February 24.