Pita Taufatofua, Tongan Flag Bearer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pita Taufatofua has done it again.

Just as he did in Rio, the Tongan athlete entered Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during Friday’s Opening Ceremonies shirtless and with copious amounts oil slathered across his body.

Twitter went into a frenzy in 2016 when the Tongan Tae Kwon Do star showed off his oiled-up pecks, and this year is no different. Taufatofua is once again making headlines for his flashy entrance, and has inspired yet another collective meltdown on the Internet.

But what sport is Taufatofua competing in at the Winter Olympics? How many people are competing for Tonga, which is a nation of just 171,000 inhabitants? Why did he decide to pursue the Olympics once again?

Read on to learn more about Pita Taufatofua.

1. He Is the Only Tongan at This Year’s Games & the First Tongan to Appear in Both Winter and Summer Olympics

In December 2016, Taufatofu announced his intentions to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics via video.

In the video, the Tongan athlete says, “I’m going to be taking my Olympic dream one step further… My goal is to let people see, if I can do it, they can do it. The goal is to hunt down that Olympic medal at the 2018 Olympics.” When he decided to become a skiier, Taufatofu had never been on skis and had only been on snow once.

The list of Tongan athletes to compete in the winter Olympics is not a long one. In fact, it now consists of just two people. Bruno Banani precedes Pita; Banani became the first Tongan to compete in a Winter Olympics in 2014. He placed 32nd in the men’s luge.

2. He Tied Wood to His Feet and Ran on the Sand to Train

Breaking news! 🇹🇴 flag bearer Pita Taufatofua goes from taekwondo to skiing and reveals his plan for @pyeongchang2018! pic.twitter.com/dKb9FQwDPt — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) December 5, 2016

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Taufatofua competed in Taekwondo. He was eliminated in the opening round of competition. 2016 wasn’t the first year he attempted to become an Olympian, though. Taufatofua tried twice before finally qualifying for the Games.

This year, he will compete as a cross-country skier. Taufatofua only started training in the sport last year; he had never tried it before, and at the time he chose to pursue it, he had just under a year until the 2018 Opening Ceremonies.

Asked by Grand Stand Central why he chose cross-country skiing, Taufatofua says, “The first time I ever put on skis was in January 2017. I chose cross-country skiing because I had a newfound love for snow and it was the hardest sport possible I could think of. I wanted a challenge. I wanted to see if I could qualify for a new sport within a year and with a sport that was extremely challenging but also a sport I respected a lot.”

Naturally, Tonga has no snow. So how exactly did Taufatofua train for the Olympics? He tells Grand Stand Central, “I trained mainly on roller skis. I would also tie pieces of wood to my feet and run on the sand to try and find balance. It was very difficult :).”

Which of the two sports does Taufatofua find more difficult? He tells ABC, “[Cross-country skiiing] is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Taekwondo is intense, someone’s trying to kick your head in. Skiing, you have pain for an hour. Do you like short pain or long pain? But I love them both.”

3. He Says “This Is Nothing” of South Korea’s Freezing Temperatures

Weather seems to have no effect on Taufatofua. In an interview with ABC, the athlete said, “I won’t freeze. I am from Tonga. We sailed across the Pacific. This is nothing… It’s a little bit warmer being in Rio than in here … but anytime you get to represent your country is a good time.”

During the Opening Ceremonies, the temperature was -1˚C, (32˚F).

Initially, it seems as if Taufatofua didn’t plan on wearing the same attire to South Korea’s opening ceremonies. In his interview with Grand Stand Central on Thursday, he was asked if he’d be wearing the getup once again, and responded, “South Korea will be -20. I need to be alive for my race.”

Interestingly enough, Taufatofua wasn’t the only person flashing some skin despite the freezing temperatures. Athletes from Bermuda entered the ceremony in Bermuda shorts.

Of course, Bermuda wore shorts to the Winter Games. Grading the uniforms at the #OpeningCeremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics: https://t.co/S9b48dX3Al pic.twitter.com/3XyCInLNBI — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 9, 2018

4. He Lost His Sister to Cancer When He Was Just a Boy

Taufatofua was born in Australia in 1983, but shortly after he was born, his family moved back to Tonga, where he was raised.

When he was just a boy, Pita lost one of his older sister’s to cancer. He tells coconet.tv, “I still have memories of it. I still remember the day we had her funeral. At that age I felt the sadness from everyone else around. Because I was so young I didn’t have a full grasp of what death was. But what I do remember was the sadness of the people around me, my family and everyone else. She was a student at Queen Salote college at the time, she was only 12.”

Taufatfua’s mother is Australian and British, and his father is from Tonga. His father received his phD from Australian University, which inspired Pita to take academics seriously, as well. Taufatfua explains, “Even though my parents were poor they managed to get us and themselves through university with 10 degrees, 2 P.H.D’s and 3 Masters between us. The youngest, JT was the last of us to get through and all the pressure was on him. He’s the genius in our family – he graduated with a dual degree in Mechatronics engineering and Physics, 1st class honours.”

5. He Studied Engineering at University

In addition to pursuing his many athletic ambitions, Taufatofua is an Engineering student. As of 2016, he was working on finishing his Master’s degree.

In whatever downtime he has left, the athlete advocates for children’s rights. On his GoFundMe Page for the Winter Olympics (which has raised over $25,000 to date) Taufatofua reveals that he worked for 15 years counceling homeless youth. He continues, “My goal is to motivate and inspire people to reach for the best within them and I do that through setting seemingly ‘Impossible’ goals and then moving mountains to achieve them.”

Taufatofua’s GoFundMe page was created in November 2017. A section of the webpage reads, “We are seeking much needed funds to pay for some race worthy ski equipment which most countries spend tens of thousands of dollars on. My rental skis just didnt cut it and felt like dragging a sack of sweet potato through the snow. We also need funds to use till February entering 15-20 races and for transport and accommodation so that I am able to defrost after each day on the snow.”

Clearly, Taufatofua reached his goal of making it to South Korea. He will be hitting the snow when Men’s Cross-Country skiing begins on Sunday, February 11.