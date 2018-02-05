Ryan McKenna Is the ‘Selfie Kid’ Who Took Photo With Timberlake

Screengrab via NBC

A seventh grader from Massachusetts just became the most popular kid in school. The Pioneer Press in Minneapolis was the first outlet to identify Ryan McKenna, 13, as the kid who took a photo with Justin Timberlake’s half-time show. McKenna is a student at the Derby Academy in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Family’s Plans to Fly Home Have Been Disrupted by an Appearance on Good Morning America

McKenna told the Pioneer Press, “I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life.’ I just went for it.” He added that his family plans to fly home to Massachusetts on February 5 but he’s already been booked to appear on Good Morning America which might change their plans. His father, John McKenna said, “My phone started blowing up. My phone started blowing up… We had the great opportunity to come see the Super Bowl. Never in a million years did we think this would happen.”

McKenna went on to say that his phone practically died after his face appeared on TV. He told the Pioneer Press, “My phone is almost dead. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram… It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place. Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.”

2. McKenna’s Dad Is a ‘Yacht Broker’

A few hours before the game, John McKenna posted a photo to Facebook showing him and Ryan at the game. John McKenna says on his page that the family lives in Scituate, Massachusetts. He lists his profession as a “Yacht Broker” at South Shore Dry Dock Marine while saying he was the former owner of Bay Racer Marine. Ryan McKenna’s mother is Tracy McKenna.

3. Unsurprisingly, McKenna Has Become a Big Hit on Twitter

As with most things at the Super Bowl, McKenna has become a big hit on Twitter. Here are some of the best/funniest messages about his cameo:

That kid was texting all his bitches in the 6th grade #SuperBowlSelfie — Erin (@erin_goBark) February 5, 2018

4. One Person Has Called on McKenna’s School to Make the Day After the Super Bowl, ‘Ryan McKenna Day

McKenna’s school, Derby Academy, posted a photo on Facebook of their student snapping a pic with Timberlake. The caption read, “Derby representing.” One commenter wrote underneath that the day after the Super Bowl should be known as “Ryan McKenna Day.”

5. Reviews of Timberlake’s Performance Have Been Mixed

Reviews for Timberlake’s performance have been largely mixed. In their review, the Washington Post asked, “How long until the selfie kid becomes a meme and/or international celebrity?” The same review questioned Timberlake’s choice of songs and his use of Prince’s imagery when the late-Minneapolis native had expressed his dislike of hologram technology.