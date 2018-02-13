Shaun White Has Made 4 Olympic Appearances

Getty

The 2018 Olympics mark Shaun White’s fourth time participating in the games. White’s first Olympic appearance came in 2006, and has participated in every Winter Olympics since then. After White’s disappointing 2014 performance without winning a medal, it has been nearly a decade since White won an Olympic medal.

White won back-to-back gold medals in the snowboarding halfpipe competition in 2006 and 2010. White placed fourth at Sochi in 2014. Prior to his most recent stop in PyeongChang, White has been to the Olympics in Turin, Italy, Vancouver, Canada and Sochi, Russia. White’s resume beyond the Olympics is equally as impressive.

According to Team USA, White has earned 14 gold medals at the X Games, including seven straight years of at least one gold medal between 2008 to 2013. White explained to The New York Times why he believes he has found athletic success as well as in business.

“The whole strategizing thing is what does it for me,” White told The New York Times. “That’s what I do on the hill. I’m always thinking: Well, if this could happen, then that could happen. It’ll leave me in this position, it’ll create these opportunities.”

All indications are White is eyeing the 2022 Olympics as well. According to TeamUSA.org, White has plans for another Winter Olympics, and could try skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The site lists White’s ambitions to “compete at the 2018 and 2022 Olympic Winter Games. He has also hinted at a return to skateboarding for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

White has become known for his snowboarding career, but has also competed in skateboarding. It was legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk that found White at a skate park which ended up setting his career in motion. The USA Today detailed White’s skateboarding background.

Since he was a kid, the 30-year-old White has excelled on both the snow and on the ramps. Of the 23 X Games medals he’s won, five of them came in vert at the Summer X Games. But with snowboarding part of the Winter Olympics and no similar option in the Summer Games, White put most of his focus on the snow, and it paid off with gold medals in 2006 and 2010.

White noted to the USA Today that he has already begun thinking about training for the 2020 games.

“I’m obviously taking my time to just focus on Korea right now,” White told the USA Today. “But I’m already talking about trying to build a [skateboarding] setup at my house or somewhere accessible to me in LA so I can start training for that.

This marks the first time White has had a decision to make regarding both games, as the International Olympic Committee announced in 2016 that skateboarding would be among the sports added for the 2020 games, meaning White would be looking to be participate in the debut of the event. IOC President Thomas Bach spoke about the decision to add skateboarding along with surfing, karate, surfing, sports climbing and baseball/softball.

“We want to take sport to the youth,” Bach told CNN. “With the many options that young people have, we cannot expect any more that they will come automatically to us. We have to go to them.”