Super Bowl 2018: Prop Bets Including National Anthem & Coin Toss

Not sure if you heard, but there’s a football game this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as the AFC champion New England Patriots and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LII to close out the 2017 NFL season.

Naturally, sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have hundreds of Super Bowl props available for the game. However, what makes the Super Bowl so unique are the dozens upon dozens of props that have nothing to do with what happens from a football perspective.

Every Super Bowl, the coin toss is a very popular prop. Now, if you are a casual bettor you might be asking what fun betting on a 50-50 chance like a coin toss might be. Many bettors do so in hopes of starting their bankroll for the game in a positive direction.

The Super Bowl is hosted at a neutral site every year and the conferences rotate which team is considered the home side. For Super Bowl LII, that would be the Patriots (they got first choice on uniform color), meaning the Eagles as the visiting team call the coin toss.

The referee won’t be tossing the coin Sunday, as that honor will go to World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, who received the Medal of Honor during the Battle of Iwo Jima. That the coin comes up tails is -105 and heads is -105 – all coin toss-related prices are the same -105 number because it is 50-50. You can also bet whether the Eagles or Patriots win or whether the team that chooses heads or tails is correct.

Tails has come up 27 of the previous 51 Super Bowls, including the past four. In a very unusual twist, the NFC team has won the coin toss four straight years and 16 of the past 20 – it had a near-impossible 14-year winning run end in Super Bowl XLVI. Normally in the NFL, the team that wins the coin toss defers the chance to take the ball until the second half. It should be noted the Patriots have lost the coin toss in each of their five Super Bowl wins.

Meanwhile, diehard Eagles fan Pink will sing the national anthem. She was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, which is not far from Philadelphia. Bettors can wager on a handful of national anthem props, including a time of exactly two minutes for how long it takes Pink to complete the song. The over is a -165 favorite there.

In the past 12 years, the Super Bowl anthem has averaged 118 seconds. The past three, however, have gone over two minutes. The longest this decade was Alicia Keys at SB XLVII at 2:35. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson took just 1:34 the year before. That Pink says the word “Eagles” into her microphone before, during or after the anthem is +150 with no at -200.

For more odds info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.