How to Watch Super Bowl LII Live Stream in Spanish

A new–or perhaps the same–NFL champion will be crowned on Sunday night, as the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at about 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. However, if you live in the United States and would rather watch the game in Spanish, it will be televised on NBC Universo. And if you’d like to watch a live stream of that Spanish telecast but don’t have cable, you can do so by signing up for a free trial of a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as FuboTV or DirecTV Now.

Here’s a further rundown of what these services include, how to sign up for a free trial, and how to watch Super Bowl LII in Spanish on your computer, tablet or streaming device:

Fubo TV

Though it originally started as a streaming service aimed at international sports fans, Fubo TV has grown into a major contender among the OTT streaming companies, as it now includes a handful of both sports and entertainment channels, including NBC Universo. Here’s everything you need to know about Fubo TV:

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–NBC Universo is included in the main bundle, “Fubo Premier”–and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch Via FuboTV: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to Universo to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your tablet or other device, you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Total Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; Cloud-DVR is included, while extra DVR space is an extra $9.99 per month.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’ has four different channel packages, while NBC Universo is included in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. If you’re planning on keeping a streaming service long-term, you can either get $25 off your first month with promo code “YESNOW”, or you can get a free Amazon Fire TV when you prepay for two months. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–NBC Universo is included in “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It”–and add the free Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (can’t combine with “YESNOW” promo). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch via DirecTV Now: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website, then navigate to Universo to watch live TV. If you want to watch on your tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.