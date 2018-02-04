Tom Brady’s Diet: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

When you are 40, and still one of the best NFL quarterbacks you must be doing something right. Tom Brady maintains a meticulous diet and exercise regimen which he details in his new book The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.

Brady’s chef Allen Campbell explained in simple terms the base of Brady’s diet in an interview with Boston.com.

So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon. It’s very different than a traditional American diet. But if you just eat sugar and carbs—which a lot of people do—your body is so acidic, and that causes disease.

While Brady might be the model of fitness now, it was not always the case. According to the Boston Globe, Brady spent his early NFL years eating lunches consisting of ham-and-cheese subs, onion rings and an orange soda. Pizza was often the dinner of choice, but those days are long gone as Brady hopes to play into his mid-40’s.

Brady’s main goal with his diet is to minimize inflammation through an alkaline diet. This diet limits acidifying food, and relies heavily on plants.

Brady has turned his passion for fitness into another revenue stream as fans can purchase a number of items on his website TB12sports.com. You can expect a hefty price tag for items including his $50 box of snacks, and the nutritional manual that will run you $200.

Here’s a look at the TB12 nutritional philosophy.

1. A Typical Day For Brady Involves Loading up on Protein, Lots of Snacking, Eating Fish & Drinking Smoothies

The Boston Globe detailed what a typical day of eating for Brady looks like, and it may be more exhausting than you think. Brady starts his day off with water then a smoothie a few hours later. After working out at 8 a.m., Brady enjoys a protein shake. By 11 a.m., all Brady’s food so far has been in liquid form. At this point, Brady okays a bit of snacking, but only foods on the approved list.

Brady’s lunch normally consists of fish and a lot of vegetables. He does not eat proteins with carbohydrates. Brady might have another afternoon snack if he is hungry, something like an apple, grapes, banana or another protein shake. Brady tends to eat dinner at 6 p.m.

“Dinner is another nutrient-dense meal that includes a lot of vegetables,” Brady writes in his book (via the Boston Globe).

2. There Is a Recipe for Avocado Ice Cream in Brady’s Book The TB12 Method

Given the strictness of Brady’s diet, it is no surprise Brady does not eat dairy-based ice cream, but the Patriots quarterback has been vocal about his love for avocado ice cream. According to Boston.com, it is one of his favorite dishes, and Brady served avocado ice cream to media members on his 40th birthday.

We have the ice cream recipe just in case you are now craving avocado ice cream, or, more accurately, are curious about what it taste like. Here’s the recipe courtesy of Boston.com.

Ingredients: 1 avocado (ripe and soft) 1/2 cup raw cashews 1/2 cup coconut meat (from young coconuts) 1 1/2 cups dates (pitted) 1 cup raw cacao powder 1 1/4 cups water Directions: 1. Blend all ingredients in a high-powered blender until smooth. 2. Put mixture in freezer until ice cream reaches desire thickness. (For quicker ice cream, freeze half of the water into ice cubes before blending.) 3. Scoop ice cream into four dishes and serve with your choice of topping.

3. Brady Mixes Electrolytes Into Anything He Drinks

Brady’s diet is as much about what he drinks as it is what he eats. According to the Boston Globe, Brady drinks 12 to 25 glasses of water a day. Brady tends to avoid alcohol, and adds his infamous electrolytes mix to anything he drinks. Brady is also big on protein shakes and smoothies.

“Typically, [the smoothie] contains blueberries, bananas, seeds, and nuts,” Brady writes (via the Boston Globe). “It’s nutrient dense, high in fat, high in protein, and high in calories.”

While Brady is an evangelist about drinking water, he does not drink water while eating meals. Instead, he advises to drink a glass of water about a half an hour before you eat, and another glass an hour after the meal. Brady believes that drinking water while eating interferes with digestion.

4. Don’t Call TB12 a Cookbook, It’s a Nutritional Manual

Brady is very particular about what you call his latest book. In an interview with GQ, Brady corrected writer Andrew Globe about referring to TB12 as a cookbook rather than a “nutritional manual”, because nothing screams fun like a manual.

After correcting Globe on the category of his book, Brady explained to GQ what motivated him to be so passionate about nutrition and health.

Well, the concept started really generically. Five or six years ago, one of the guys I work with helped start TB12. I learned so many different things from him because I was kind of—and still am—an aspiring athlete in a lot of ways. I still want to reach my maximum potential, I still love doing what I do, and I want to do it as well as I can for as long as I can. And I learned a lot of different things over the years that I would say are probably nonconventional or different from the way things have always been done… I think I’m living proof of what it’s been. I was the kid that was the 199th pick that never had the body for it. People didn’t think I’d play one year in the NFL, and now I’m going on my 17th year. So I actually feel like I’m a great case study, and I want to inspire athletes who do want to be their best to have a place to go where they can learn—to me—what the best information is available out there.

5. Some Critics Believe Brady’s Dietary Claims Are Unfounded

Vox’s Julia Belluz wrote a detailed rebuttal of Brady’s dietary claims. Belluz agrees that Brady’s diet is healthy, and helps him on the football field. However, Belluz notes Brady’s dietary recommendations may not have the exact impact he lays out in his book.

Before we go any further, let’s just be clear: There’s nothing wrong with Brady’s diet. While he takes some of the food restrictions (like the ban on eggplant, tomatoes, and bread) to the extreme, cutting down on junk food, sugar, and alcohol while loading up on fruits and vegetables is always a good idea. But there are many problems with the claims Brady makes about the effects of the diet. There’s no good scientific evidence that the diet does the specific things Brady claims — neutralize the body’s pH level or improve muscle recovery.

Stuart Phillips, a kinesiology professor at McMaster University, explained to Vox why Brady’s claims may be unfounded.

“After doing nutrition and exercise research for almost 25 years,” Phillips told Vox. “There’s lots of examples where people who are successful athletes have attributed their success to one practice or another. But the main point is: If you pull it back and start to look at the science that underpins what people are saying, there is none there.”

Overall, Brady’s adherence to a healthy diet is sure to help his desire to play into his mid-40’s. It just may not have the causation Brady has claimed for his recovery and longevity.