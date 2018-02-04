Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have a combined, estimated net worth of $540 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife have been married since 2009.

Not only is Brady one of the highest paid athletes in the world, but Bundchen has been a top-earning model since 2004. The couple lives in a 14,000 square foot mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, with their two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady’s son, Jack, from his previously relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, also stays with them from time to time.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Brady Signed a Contract Extension in 2016 Estimated to Be Worth $60 Million

Brady is the 15th–highest paid athlete in the world, according to Forbes. Over the past 15 seasons, Brady has earned an estimated $149,779,500. In 2016 alone, Brady earned an estimated $44 million between his football contract and various endorsements.

In February 2016, Brady signed a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots that will take him through the 2019 season. The extension “included a $28 million signing bonus and lowered his 2016 base salary from $9 million to just $1 million in the process. At the time, it was estimated that the new deal could be worth $60 million,” according to Sports Illustrated.

When Brady inked a four-year deal with the Patriots in 2010, his $72 million-contract extension made him the highest-paid player in the National Football League, according to The Richest.

Brady has won five Super Bowl championships with the Patriots and is going for his sixth on February 4. He has previously said that he isn’t ready to retire, but it’s unclear what will happen once his contract expires next year.

2. Bundchen Has Been the Highest-Earning Supermodel for the Past 15 Years & Has a Net Worth of $360 Million

According to Forbes, “the 36-year-old has made more money than any other model since 2002.” Although you might not see her a whole lot these days, Bundchen is still working and currently has deals with Chanel, Carolina Herrera, and Pantene.

In 2016, Bundchen topped Forbes’ list for the highest-earning supermodel in the world, beating out Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner with ease.

In 2014, she had one of her highest earning years — ever.

“The Brazilian supermodel pocketed [an estimated] $47 million (or $128,000 per day), thanks to lucrative contracts with the likes of H&M, Chanel, Carolina Herrera, and Louis Vuitton. Since the list came out late last month, Bundchen got two new high-profile contracts, with Emilio Pucci and Balenciaga. Not to mention her Chanel No. 5 gig, which will include a commercial directed by none other than Moulin Rouge’s Baz Luhrmann. She also lends her image to several Brazilian brands and companies like Falabella, a Chilean department store, and Fidelia, a Korean lingerie brand owned and run by CJ Corporation,” Forbes reported in 2014.

3. Brady Earns Money From Endorsements, the TB12 Sports Therapy Center & His Books

Aside from his salary from the New England Patriots, Brady has other money streams funding his bank account. In fact, Brady could make a solid living off of endorsements alone. He earned an estimated $8 million in endorsements between June 2013 and June 2014, according to Fox Business.

Brady currently has deals with Under Armour, Tag Heuer, and popular shoe brand, UGG, and has done ads for Movado watches, Smartwater, Nike, Wheaties, and Stetson cologne, to name a few.

In May 2017, Brady signed a “multi-year deal with British car manufacturer Aston Martin,” according to NECN.

Additionally, Brady also has a “nutrition manual” that will run you $200, fitness clothing on his TB12store.com website, and his very own sports therapy center, which is located at Patriot Place, just outside Gillette Stadium. In 2017, he released the book The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, which retails for about $16 on Amazon.

4. Bundchen’s Contract With Victoria’s Secret Was Worth $25 Million Over 5 Years

For years, Bundchen was the highest paid “angel” on Victoria’s Secret’s roster. According to Fox Business, Bundchen inked a deal with the popular lingerie company in 2000 that paid her $25 million over five years. She was then paid $5 million per year in 2006, but decided to leave the company in 2007.

“The long and fruitful relationship between Gisele Bundchen and Victoria’s Secret has reached a conclusion. We wish her all the best and thank her for her extraordinary work. She will continue to be a visible part of the world’s sexiest brand through the remainder of the year,” Victoria’s Secret’s chief creative officer, Edward Razek, said in a statement at the time.

Page Six later reported that Bundchen left the company because they “refused” to increase her $5 million per year salary. That article, cited by People Magazine, is no longer available. Despite that report, Bundchen seemed to be craving more from her career and may have moved on for other reasons.

“They’re really nice clients. I’ve been working with them for seven years, so it’s kind of like they become part of your family. I would like to have different chapters in my life. I mean let’s be honest – I do this because it’s my job. I’m not this girl all the time. People have a perception of me because of Victoria’s Secret that I’m sexy, but I’m not a sexy girl. I’m very tomboyish,” Bundchen told People Magazine in 2006.

5. Brady & Bundchen Had a $4.5 Million Home Built in Brookline, Massachusetts, After Selling Their Brentwood, California, Home for $40 Million

Just after getting married, Brady and Bundchen decided to purchase some real estate in California, Brady’s home state. However, the couple soon realized that calling Massachusetts “home” on a full-time basis was more practical, given Brady’s job location, so they sold their sprawling 18,000 square foot mega-mansion to rapper Dr. Dre for $40 million in 2014.

The couple had a custom home built in Brookline, Massachusetts, about 30 minutes from Gillette Stadium, and in the same neighborhood as Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft. The 14,000 square foot abode boasts five bedrooms and an elaborate chef’s kitchen.

“Brady and Bundchen situated the nursery next to the staff quarters. The house also sports a sun room, a wine storage facility, and a library with a balcony overlooking the gym,” Forbes reports.

In addition to this home, Brady and Bundchen own property in New York City. While they currently own a sweet pad located at One Madison in the Flatiron district, the duo has already inked their name on a new location that is set to be completed in 2018. The “luxury condo” is located at 70 Vestry in Tribeca. The building has incredible views of the Hudson and is an architectural gem in its own right.

According to Forbes, the power couple is expected to sell their space at One Madison to move into their new 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom oasis, which they paid $20 million for, sometime later this year.