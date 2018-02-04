Tom Brady’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one of the most powerful couples in the world. The couple has two children, Vivian and Benjamin, along with Tom’s son Jack from a previous relationship. Tom’s recent documentary Tom vs. Time mostly focuses on his preparation to maintain his status as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, but also offers the viewer a glimpse into his family life at times.

Tom’s family was recently in the spotlight after local Boston radio host Alex Reimer made disparaging remarks about their daughter Vivian. Alex received a lot of backlash given Vivian is just five years old.

While Tom was angered by the comments, he still managed to be forgiving towards the radio host. Tom told The Washington Post he hoped the man was not fired, but wants people to criticize his play rather than his family.

“I certainly hope the guy isn’t fired,” Tom told The Washington Post. “I would hate that. I just think any parent is really protective of their kids. I’ve never stayed away from criticism. I understand criticism is a part of sports. But I certainly don’t think that my children or any other children really deserve to be in that. That’s how I felt.”

Learn more about Tom, Gisele and their children.

1. The Couple Met Through a Mutual Friend & Got Married in 2009

Tom and Gisele met through a mutual friend and instantly hit it off. According to Business Insider, the couple met in 2006, and were married in 2009. TMZ reported Tom proposed on Christmas Eve of 2008 on a private jet. His proposal included four dozen roses and champagne. Gisele’s parents were also present for the proposal.

The couple got married two months later on February 26, 2009. According to Vanity Fair, the wedding was a private ceremony at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California. They had a small gathering at their Brentwood home after the ceremony.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele emphasized Tom’s relationship with his parents as one of the things she finds attractive about her husband.

“He’s very close to his family,” Gisele told Vanity Fair. “He’s Catholic. His parents have been married 40 years. He’s got a pure heart. That’s all that matters—he’s got the purest heart. I feel grateful because I have a lot of love in my life. I found the person I’m sharing my life with. I have a good man.”

2. WEEI Host Alex Reimer Called Tom’s Daughter Vivan “An Annoying Little Pissant”

Boston radio station WEEI host Alex Reimer referred to Tom’s daughter Vivian as an “annoying little pissant” while describing his reaction to Tom’s documentary series Tom vs. Time. Alex was suspended indefinitely by the station after his remarks. Alex noted the scene with Vivian in the opening episode of the documentary felt “staged”.

Tom responded to the comments in an abbreviated version of his weekly WEEI interview.

“I try to come on this show for many years and show you guys a lot of respect,” Tom told WEEI. “I always try to come on and do a good job. It’s very disappointing when you hear that. Certainly, with my daughter or any other child. They certainly don’t deserve that. I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again. So, I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time. Have a good day.”

3. Gisele Tried to Get Tom’s Former Michigan Teammate Jay Feely to Convince Him to Retire During a 2017 Vacation

Gisele has been vocal about her fear on the toll football takes on Tom’s body. She created a bit of controversy during a CBS interview after saying her husband had sustained multiple concussions, despite Tom not being listed on the injury report for a head injury that season.

Behind the scenes, Gisele’s fears appear to go much deeper as she wants Tom to retire sooner rather than later. According to Sports Illustrated, she encouraged Tom’s friend and former Michigan teammate Jay Feely to convince Tom to retire during a 2017 off-season vacation.

“[Gisele was] trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing,” Jay told Sports Illustrated. “She was dead serious. [Jay told Tom]…’Play as long as you can’…For years he wanted to prove he belonged in this league. He won three Super Bowls and still used perceived slights to motivate himself. And he’s still finding ways to motivate himself.”

4. Tom Has Two Sons, Jack & Benjamin, Along With His Daughter, Vivian

Tom and Gisele have two children, Benjamin and Vivian, together. Tom’s oldest son John Edward (who goes by Jack) came from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. The timing was less than ideal as Bridget announced she was pregnant with Tom’s child just as he started dating Gisele. She admitted to Vanity Fair that Jack’s birth caused her to question her new relationship with Tom.

It was definitely a surprise for both of us. In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, This can’t be true, it’s so good! And then, Whoops—wake-up call! We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing…You question at times—‘Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out.’ But when people break up, it’s for a reason.

5. Tom Calls Himself the Disciplinarian of the House Except When It Comes to Their Daughter

In an interview with People, Tom called himself the disciplinarian of the house, but admitted he has a soft spot for his daughter Vivian.

I think discipline’s important, and typically that’s more the man’s role in the house…I wouldn’t say [I’m] strict, but I’d say disciplined, because there are definitely times when they get over on their dad…It’s too hard [to discipline Vivian]— she’s too cute, and she just says, ‘Dad, please?’ and I say ‘Okay,’ My wife always says, ‘You gotta be tougher on her!’ and I say, ‘I can’t.’ [Vivian]’s, like, half my wife, so you know … that’s just the way it goes.

Tom spoke to ESPN about the difference in his childhood, and how his three children are growing up. Tom enjoyed playing with other kids in the neighborhood, but admits this isn’t a reality for his children thanks to the celebrity status of both of their parents.

“How do you get your kids to understand that this [their childhood] is not the way the rest of the world is?” Tom reflected to ESPN.