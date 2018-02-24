UFC on Fox Orlando Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Both in the midst of two-fight winning streaks, featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett meet in the main event of UFC on Fox 28 at the Amway Center on Saturday night. Other fights on the main card include Jessica Andrade vs Tecia Torres, Ovince Saint Preux vs Ilir Latifi and Mike Perry vs Max Griffin.

The first preliminary card, which starts at 4 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Though Emmett and Stephens certainly boast polar opposite UFC track records (Emmett is a rising newcomer who is 4-1 since joining the company, while Stephens has been around for more than a decade, going 14-13 in his roller-coaster career), they enter this fight with similarly positive momentum.

Following a split decision loss to Desmond Green last April, Emmett bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Felipe Arantes in October and followed that up with a huge first-round KO upset of Ricardo Lamas a mere two months later. The latter not only rocketed him up to No. 4 in UFC’s official featherweight rankings, but it earned him the first main event fight of his still burgeoning career.

As for Stephens, his roller-coaster career has hit another upswing over the last six months with wins over Gilbert Melendez (unanimous decision) and Doo Ho Choi (second-round TKO), both of which earned him Fight of the Night bonuses. “Lil Heathen” stands as the slight favorite in Saturday’s battle, but Emmett believes he holds the advantage.

“I want those people that just keep coming forward, keep coming forward, like to stand and throw in the pocket,” he said. “I just think I’m going to be faster than him. I think we’re both explosive and hit hard. But I also think my movement is going to be a little tricky for him.”

Next week’s UFC 222 matchup betwen Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega is likely to determine who gets the next shot at champion Max Holloway once he’s healthy, but the winner on Saturday night won’t be much lower on the featherweight ladder.

Entertaining fighters with title implications equals a fun main event, and when you throw in two more Top-10 battles, as well as a home-town favorite in Ovince Saint Preux, and you have the recipe for a terrific Fox main card.