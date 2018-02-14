USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Olympics Online

Getty

One of the biggest rivalries of the 2018 Winter Olympics is on the hockey ice, where the United States and Canadian women’s teams have vaulted themselves so far above the rest of the competition that it would be a shock if they didn’t ultimately meed in the gold medal match. Before we get there, though, we get a potential preview when they meet in a Group A battle.

In the United States, the game starts Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch a simulcast of NBCSN live online by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: NBC Sports Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: NBC Sports Network is included in each of the four main channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: NBC Sports Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

In addition to being able to watch the NBSCN simulcast via the above streaming services, you can also watch the game live on your computer via NBCOlympics.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. To watch this stream, you’ll have a 30-minute free preview before needing to sign in to your TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Preview

After meeting in an absolute classic in the 2014 Olympic gold-medal match in Sochi, where Canada tied the game with 50 seconds remaining and then prevailed with a 3-2 overtime victory, the North American rivals appear to be on a crash course for a rematch in Pyeongchang.

Both playing in Group A, which features the top four teams based on the 2016 IIHF World Ranking, USA and Canada have both looked unstoppable thus far. Robb Stauber’s squad started things off with a 3-1 victory over Finland and followed it up with a 5-0 drubbing of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, while Canada made easy work of the same teams by a total score of 9-1.

Jocelyne Lamoureux with literally the filthiest goal in this entire tournament

U N R E A L pic.twitter.com/DSt4AE4mrV — Hannah Bevis (@Hannah_Bevis1) February 13, 2018

If you need any evidence of these teams’ expected dominance, these were Stauber’s comments after his team dropped five on the Russians:

In terms of standings, Wednesday’s matchup between Canada and United States means very little. The winner will take Group A and be placed atop the knockout round bracket, while the loser will finish second and be placed on the bottom half. But both will receive byes to the semifinals, and both will be expected to topple whoever they face there.

However, a win Wednesday could serve as an important mental boost, giving the victory confidence heading into the likely gold-medal game rematch.

“We’re ready,” Canadian forward Meghan Agosta said. “We know what they bring. We haven’t seen them in a while but we’re ready. We have all the confidence in the world.”