WATCH: Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Commercial Ad 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Alexa loses her voice in Amazon’s 2018 Super Bowl ad, and is replaced with some pretty famous celebrities. Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Jeff Bezos himself all appear in the spot, standing in for Alexa.

This year’s ad was produced by the London-based agency, Lucky Generals, and shows the range of Alexa’s ability. We hear Alexa losing her voice at the start of the commercial, and immediately cut to a worried Jeff Bezos saying, “Alexa lost her voice!?” One of his employees then runs in, telling Bezos not to worry, that they’ve got the ‘replacements’ ready. And just who are those ‘replacements?’ The first person who asks Alexa for the recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich is screamed at by Alexa’s first stand-in, Gordon Ramsey. He yells, “Pathetic. You’re 32-years of age and you don’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich!? Its name is the recipe you *****!” The next user is a student working on a paper for school, asking Alexa how far away Mars it. Cardi B then stands-in for Alexa, laughing, “Well how am I supposed to know!? I’ve never been there! This guy wants to go to Mars. (laughs) For what!? There’s not even oxygen there!?

The ad is one of the longer ones that will air during the big game– it runs 90 seconds. (Keep in mind, a 30-second commercial costs somewhere around $5 million, if not more.) Luckily, the $15 million spot seems to be getting decent viewership. According to the Seattle Times, a pre-released version of the commercial garnered more than 20 million views within a few days.

“Alexa” is uttered ten times during the commercial, but have no fear; your own Alexa won’t go off tonight. An Amazon spokeswoman tells Bloomberg, “We do alter our Alexa advertisements … to minimize Echo devices falsely responding in customer’s homes.” A 2014 patent titled “Audible command filtering” details the techniques that keep Alexa from waking up in your home.

Bloomberg writes, “The patent broadly describes two techniques. The first calls for transmitting a snippet of a commercial to Echo devices before it airs. Then the Echo can compare live commands to the acoustic fingerprint of the snippet to determine whether the commands are authentic. The second tactic describes how a commercial itself could transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to tell Alexa to ignore its wake word.”

According to Adweek, tonight’s star-studded ad is “destined to be one of Sunday’s favorites.” It is expected to air during the fourth quarter of the Big Game.