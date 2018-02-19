WATCH: LeBron James & Kevin Durant’s Comments on Donald Trump

LeBron James and Kevin Durant conducted a lengthy interview with ESPN’s Cari Champion during an Uber ride as part of Bleacher Report’s Uninterrupted series. The interview is 16:44 in length, but it is James’ remarks about President Donald Trump that has created controversy. The whole video is posted above, but the conversation about Trump begins at about the 5:30 mark.

Here is what James said about Trump.

The number one job in America … is someone who doesn’t understand the people, and really don’t give a f— about the people,” James said on the video. ”When I was growing up, there were like three jobs that you looked for inspiration, where you felt like these are the people that can give me life. There was the president of the United States. There was whoever was the best in sports. And then there was like the greatest musician at the time. You never thought you could be them, but you could grab inspiration from them…It’s not even a surprise when he says something. It’s like, laughable. It’s laughable and it’s scary.

Durant jumped into the conversation with his thoughts on the state of the country.

“When you’re talking about leadership, and what’s going on in our country,” Durant explained in the interview. “It’s all about leadership. I learned that playing basketball. I learned a lot of life skills from playing basketball. You need to empower people. You need to encourage people, and that’s what builds a great team. I feel like our team as a country is not ran by a great coach.”

The comments went viral after Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham berated James and Durant for talking about the president saying the NBA players needed to “shut up and dribble” among other things. Here’s a clip of Ingraham’s comments on the NBA players.



Durant responded to Ingraham’s comments in an interview with USA Today’s Sam Amick.

To me, it was racist…It didn’t hit me. Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder. I can’t focus on that. I think we’re doing some good things out here, using our platform, and I think what me and LeBron did with Uber the other day when it came out, I thought it was great. I thought a lot of people enjoyed it. I got so many encouraging texts from it. A lot of people enjoyed what we had to say, a lot more than just politics, which we didn’t even talk about. It’s just life that we talked about. My whole thing is I can’t dwell on that, and I can’t let that distract me from the real goal at hand, which is to continue to encourage and empower people around the world.

After hearing Ingraham’s comments, James spoke with ESPN’S Dave McMenamin during NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I will not just shut up and dribble … So, thank you, whatever her name is … I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important,” James told ESPN.

Ingraham has extended an offer to James to come on her show to discuss their differences.

“Hey King, Come play on my Court next week. You’re invited on the show anytime,” Ingraham tweeted.

James also made a statement with his footwear with the words “More Than An Athlete” written on the side of his shoes.