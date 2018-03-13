Top 10 Best Men’s Baseball Pants 2018: Compare, Buy, Save

If you’re a baseball player, you know it can be a dirty game. And with the season rapidly approaching perhaps you’re in the market for brand new pair of men’s baseball pants. If so, you’re in the right spot. We’ve compiled a list below to help make your decision easier.

We’ll go over a number of different models with varying lengths and fits. Some people like the full-length pants, while others prefer the old school short style. And there are those who enjoy a looser fit and players who would rather wear pants with a tighter fit. Whatever your preference, there is something for everyone from the top brands like Under Armour, Nike, Mizuno, Rawlings, and Majestic, to name a handful. All are made of top quality materials and have features designed to keep you comfortable to help you excel on the field.

And these pants don’t have to be just for baseball practice and games, you guys out there who play in softball leagues — which will be getting underway soon, if not already for those in warmer climates — any of these will be perfect for that as well.

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular men’s baseball and softball pants available on the market today.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. Rawlings Men’s Semi-Relaxed Baseball Pants

The Men’s Semi-Relaxed Baseball Pants from Rawlings combine performance and comfort at a great price. Not too tight, not too loose, they are just what the name suggests — “semi-relaxed.” Be able to perform all the plays on the field without constriction to maximize your production.

Made of 100 percent quick-drying polyester with a double-knit 31 cloth medium weight. Other highlights include two back pockets, double knee stitching, a zip fly, and belt loops (belt is not included). The pants are available in three colors — Black, Blue Gray (pictured above), and White — and in sizes small through 2XL.

Price: $25.00

Pros:

Features quick-drying, moisture-wicking material

Available in 3 colors and sizes small through 2XL

Low price

Cons:

Some users felt all the pants didn’t run true to size

Some users felt the material was a little to thin

2. Nike Team Vapor Pro Pant Piped

Comfortable and durable, the Nike Team Vapor Pro Pant features a contrasting-colored piping stripe down the pant leg for a little extra style. The pants are made of lightweight, thermo-regulated polyester and feature a vented rear knee, so you’ll be cool and comfortable on the field when the temperatures rise. Other highlights include a double-layer knee for extra protection, a longer inseam (33.75 inches on size large), a cuffed bottom with elastic to help keep socks and stirrups from sliding, and belt loops (note: a belt is not included).

The Team Vapor Pros run in sizes small through 3XL and they’re in available in 10 different color schemes both in White and Blue Gray bases. The piping is available in Black, Navy, Royal, Scarlet, and Dark Green. If your team color happens to be one of those, you’ll certainly look the part of a pro out on the field. The pant also has Nike’s famous Nike Swoosh logo on the upper left leg.

Price: $44.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Stylish piped look with Nike Swoosh logo

Vented rear knee for added breathability

Available in 10 color styles

Cons:

Some players don’t prefer the longer inseam

Has belt loops but belt us not included

3. Under Armour Men’s Clean Up Baseball Pants

With the Men’s Clean Up Baseball Pants, you can expect high-quality thanks to Under Armour’s innovative technology, which has become a staple in all the company’s gear. The performance fabric, which is 100 percent polyester, also contains moisture-wicking materials that dry quickly to help you stay cool and comfortable all game long. The loose fit provides room throughout the leg and the longer inseam (33 inches) ends with an open bottom for less restriction. The bottoms can also be hemmed.

Other highlights include dual-layer knee protection for added durability, two back pockets to hold batting gloves, a stretch waistband to give you full range-of-motion, seven belt loops (you’ll have to get your own belt, though), a zip fly, and a double enclosure at the front. The Clean Up Pant is available in Baseball Gray, Baseball Gray/Black, and White Black, and is embroidered with the unmistakable UA logo on the upper left leg.

Price: $29.99 with free shipping and Amazon Prime eligibility

Pros:

Moisture wicking material so you stay cool and dry

Stretch waistband for maximum flexbility

Rear back pockets and 7 belt loops

Cons:

Some players don’t like the loose fit

Color White might be bit see-through (compression pants can fix that)

4. Mizuno Men’s Premier Short Piped Pants

Let’s turn back the clocks and go with the old school style with the Mizuno Men’s Premier Short Piped Pants. These shorter pants fall just below the knee and allow you to show off your stirrups. They also feature the striping down the side and come in a variety of colors, including Grey or White with Black, Navy, Red, or Royal piping. Sizes run from extra small to XXL.

The Premier Shorts are made of a durable, yet flexible and breathable polyester (100 percent). Other features include belt loops, two back pockets with button closures, an elastic bottom, and a zip-fly front with a double-snap closures.

Price: Shown at $36.95 (White/Navy size large from Amazon); price varies on color and size

Pros:

Old school look and style to show off stirrups

Available in 8 different color schemes

Two back pockets with button closures

Cons:

The shorter style isn’t for everybody

There is no extra protection in the knee

5. Rawlings Premium Straight Fit Pants

The Rawlings Premium Straight Fit Pants are ideal for the taller player or one who likes to have them bunch at the bottom thanks to an inseam which measures 36 inches. The bottoms come unhemmed, so if you’re a shorter player you might need to get them cropped as you won’t want them hanging so long.

As for the construction and features, the Premium Straight Fit Pant is made of durable polyester with 150 cloth with 2-way stretch material so you’ll have complete range-of-motion. It also has Rawlings’ patented Pro-Dri moisture-management fabric, which dries quickly so you’ll stay cool and comfortable the entire game or practice. Other highlights include a flexible gusset so you won’t be restricted at the plate, in the field, or on the mound, a non-slip elastic waist with belt loops (belt isn’t included), two back pockets with tie-down closures (with Rawlings’ Oval R logo on one the pockets), and a zip fly.

Price: $34.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Features Rawlings Pro-Dri moisture-management fabric

High-quality 150 cloth with 2-way stretch for extra flexibility

Has a non-slip, gripper elastic waist

Cons:

Available in only two colors

Extra long inseam (36 inches) might require hemming

6. Easton Men’s Mako II Piped Pants

The Mako II Piped combine stylish looks, comfort, and functionality in a high-performance pant. The pants, made of 100 percent polyester, feature scotchguard to help reduce stains as well as moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and cool on those hot days. Other highlights include two back pockets, belt loops, double reinforced knees for added protection, a metal zipper, and a double metal snap closure.

The Mako IIs run in sizes from small to XXL and are available in 12 different color schemes. The base pant color is available in White and Grey, then the piping stripe comes in Maroon, Green, Navy, Royal, Red, and Black. So finding a style to match your team colors shouldn’t be a problem.

Price: From $34.95; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

Pros:

Scotchguard stain protection

Moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and cool

Available in 12 color schemes

Cons:

Cons:

Some users felt the pants fit too tight

Can be on the pricey side depending on color and size

7. Majestic Men’s Cool Base Piped HD Baseball Pants

The Majestic Cool Base Baseball Pants are highlighted by the 100 percent High Density (HD) polyester, which is designed to keep you cool and dry on the hottest days on the diamond. The durable fabric has extra stretch so you can get full range of motion and flexibility all over the field.

Other features include an elastic Ban-Rol waistband for added comfort, pro-style belt loops, double-lined knees for extra protection and durability, two welted back pockets, and a double snap closure with a brass zip fly. The Cool Base HD Pants come in 10 different color schemes and feature a styles piping stripe down the side.

Price: From $24.97 at Amazon

Pros:

Made of 100 percent Cool Base High Density (HD) polyester

Double knee lining for added durability

Gripper elastic waistband for extra comfort

Cons:

Some might feel they are a bit narrow at the bottom

Some might feel the gripper elastic waistband makes them too tight

8. Nike Team Vapor Pro Piped High Pants

The Nike Team Vapor Pro Piped High Pant is another shorter model for those who prefer that style to the full-length inseam. They are made of thermo-regulated polyester that’s lightweight and boast a vented rear knee, so you’ll stay cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Other features include a tailored fit for flexibility; a cuffed, elastic bottom to keep your socks and stirrups from sliding down; side seams that reduce friction; double-layer knee for added protection; and belt loops, but the purchase doesn’t include a belt.

The Team Vapor Pro Piped Pants come in sizes small through 3XL and are available in 10 different color schemes. You can choose from a White or Grey base with piping in Black, Navy, Royal, Scarlet, and Dark Green. It also has Nike’s Swoosh logo on the upper left leg.

Price: $44.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Price: $44.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Cuffed bottom with elastic will keep your socks and stirrups up

Rear knees are ventilated

Tailored fit for promotes added flexibility

Cons:

Not all players like the short-style look

On the pricey side

9. Champro Men’s Triple Crown Open Bottom Piped Pants

You might not be too familiar with the Champro brand, but the company makes gear and apparel for many sports, including baseball. And their Triple Crown Open Bottom Piped Pant is one of their most popular. It is highlighted by the double-knit polyester, which promotes two-way stretch for full flexibility and is also very effective in resisting wear and tear.

Another unique feature is the Velcro hook-and-loop inseam adjuster. The inseam is longer, but you can make it shorter with that mechanism if you need to do so. The loose fit pant has a 2 1/2 inch waistband with belt loops and also has reinforced knees for extra protection, a YKK zipper, durable stitched seams, and two back pockets.

Price: From $29.99; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

Pros:

Features a Velcro inseam adjuster if it’s too long

Two-way stretch fabric for flexibility

Reinforced double knee for protection and durability

Cons:

Some users feel the Velcro inseam adjuster is uncomfortable

Some players might not prefer the loose fit

10. Under Armour Men’s Clean Up Piped Baseball Pants

These pants are basically the same as the Under Armour ones listed above save for a few tweaks, including the colorful piping down the side of the leg. Amazon has Gray with Black piping and White with Black, while Eastbay has more options such as Red, Royal, and Midnight Navy stripes. Check out the Under Armour Men’s Clean Up Piped Baseball Pants here.

As for the construction, they are made of lightweight stretch polyester designed for performance, comfort, and durability. Each pair is also highlighted by moisture-wicking fabric, which pulls sweat away from the body to keep you dry and cool. The UA Clean Up Piped Baseball Pants have double-lined knees for extra protection, seven belt loops, a zip fly, and double snap closure.

Price: $34.99 plus Amazon Prime eligible

Pros:

Lightweight fabric for performance and durability

Moisture-wicking material keeps you dry and cool

Stretch waistband for added comfort

Cons:

Some players don’t prefer the full-length inseam and open bottom

Some players don’t like the looser fit

