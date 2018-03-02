Baseball Cleats: Top 5 Best Metal Spikes for Men in 2018

A new baseball season means new baseball gear. So we’ve compiled a list of a handful of the best men’s metal baseball cleats available on the market today to help you make a decision.

This post will focus on some of the more popular men’s metal baseball cleats from some of the top brands in the business including Under Armour, Nike, New Balance, and others. These cleats are suitable for most adults, including high schoolers, college players, and pros. And, of course, those in casual adult baseball and softball leagues. But first, be sure to check with your league to see if they allow metal spikes.

And if you’re in the market for gear for younger players, check out our post on the best youth baseball cleats here.

So keep reading to learn more about some of the highest-rated men’s metal baseball cleats and shoes available today.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. Nike Jordan Jeter Lux Metal

One of the newest cleats to hit the market are the Nike Jordan Jeter Lux Metal shoes, which are inspired by the former Yankees great, Derek Jeter. In fact, Jeter wore this model in his final season in 2014 and now they are finally being made available to the public.

The cleat is made of high-quality materials and comes in high-top style, which provides extra ankle support. Other highlights include Nike’s patented Pebax plate bottom with a 9-metal cleat pattern for superior traction all over the field and a pull-tab on the back of the ankle for quick and easy taking on and off. The lightweight Jeter Lux cleats are available in two colors — Black (pictured) and White — and feature the world-famous Jordan Jumpman logo. Also, the upper is adorned with special graphics dedicated to Jeter’s illustrious career. Both Jordan and Jeter on one shoe — that’s a ton of championships right there.

Price: $120.00 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Pebax plate bottom with a 9-cleat pattern for extra traction

Pull tab on heel for easy taking on and off

Brand new for 2018

Cons:

Not available in molded cleat style

On the pricey side

2. New Balance 4040v4 Metal Low

One of New Balance’s most popular baseball cleat is their 4040 and this particular model is the Version 4, which are highlighted by a number of new features, including being roughly an ounce lighter than the v3 at 12.6 ounces. Available in 14 different colors — including options for wider and larger sizes (up to 16), molded cleats, and mid-top style — finding the right shoe for you won’t be a problem.

The 4040v4 is designed to provide performance and comfort which will help with your on-field production. Some of the highlights include: a durable TPU mesh upper for excellent ventilation; a full-length REVlite midsole for maximum comfort and reception; extra toe protection; and an 8-cleat configuration on New Balance’s flexible Promotion plate for superior traction.

If you want more ankle support, check out the 4040v4 Mid here, and learn more about the 4040v4 TPU Low here if you prefer a molded-bottom cleat.

Price: $90.00 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Durable TPU mesh upper for extra ventilation

Full-length REVlite midsole for added comfort and response

Also available in mid, molded, and wide sizes

Cons:

Some users feel the shoe is a little tight in the toe area

3. Under Armour Harper Two Mid

Inspired by one of the most exciting players in the game, the Under Armour Harper Two Mid combines innovation and performance into a stylish cleat. The Bryce Harper shoe boasts a rather unique design with some UA’s most effective technology, including a SuperFoam insole for extra comfort and a Charged Cushioning midsole to help increase explosiveness. Another original aspect is the hybrid cleat plate. This features 6 metal spikes at the toe for better traction and 4 molded cleats in the back for heel comfort and as well as shock absorption.

Other highlights of the Harper Twos include a woven upper which not only us built for durability, but is also lightweight ventilated for maximum breathability; an adjustable ankle strap for extra ankle stability; and TPU coatings on the heel and toe for added durability. The cleats are available in Black or White and come in sizes 6.5 to 16, including most half sizes.

If you’re looking for a less expensive version, check out the Under Armour Harper RM here. They cost $59.99 compares to the Two Mids, which go for $119.99. The RMs, though, don’t have metal spikes, but rather molded cleats.

Price: $119.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Woven upper for extra ventilation

SuperFoam insole for shock absorption

Features 6 metal spikes in the front and 4 molded cleats in the back

Cons:

On the pricey side

Available in only 2 colors

4. Adidas Boost Icon 3

The Adidas Boost Icon 3 is one of the company’s most stylish and versatile cleat. Highlighted by Adidas’ patented Boost cushioning, the shoe features a full-length midsole for optimal comfort and shock absorption. There’s also an internal bootie, which is designed to give extra ankle support and custom, comfortable fit.

Other highlights include a toe cap for added protection, a flexible mesh upper which promotes ventilation, ProTrax metal cleat configuration for maximum traction, printed overlays for extra stability, and a TPU plate. The Boost Icon 3s are available in a slew of colors — 14, to be exact — and sizes up to 14, so finding the perfect shoe shouldn’t be a problem. The cleats weight 13.7 ounces and come in mid-top style.

Price: $99.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Full-length Boost midsole for maximum comfort

Has an internal bootie for extra ankle support and stability

Available in 14 colors

Cons:

Some feel Adidas cleats run narrow

5. Mizuno Dominant IC

The Mizuno Dominant IC combines style and performance in an affordable metal cleat. The spikes are designed to provide maximum comfort and cushioning, U4icX EVA midsole, and inner bootie construction. The midsole is full-length and extremely soft in order to absorb the shock of constant movement on the field. The bootie will help get a custom and secure fit, while maintaining the needed comfort.

Other features of the Dominant ICs are a no-sew, 3-layer upper for an ideal fit, an IC outsole with strategic cleat placement for ultimate traction, an Anatomical Last outsole that provides excellent fitting, and an extra guarding at the toe for added protection and durability.

These particular shoes are a low-cut style, so if you’re looking for more ankle support, check out the Mizuno Dominant IC Mid cleat at Amazon here.

Price: $79.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

U4icX EVA midsole provides maximum cushioning

Anatomical Last outsole provides a custom, secure fit

Lower price

Cons:

Some users felt the cleat didn’t fit true to size

Some players prefer mid- or high-top compared to low-top

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.