Top 10 Best Rawlings Baseball Gloves for Men in 2018

Rawlings is synonymous with baseball. The equipment and apparel company have been making baseball gloves for over 100 years and wildly popular with major leaguers down to little leaguers. This post will focus on the best and most popular Rawlings baseball gloves for men and older players (think 13 years and up).

Not all gloves are the same. Obviously catcher’s mitts and first basemen gloves have unique designs, but there are different gloves for middle infielders, third basemen, outfielders, and pitchers. There are different sizes and web styles.

Middle infielders (shortstops and second basemen) use smaller gloves, usually in the 11.5-inch range, and they feature shallow webs, which include Pro I, Single Post, 2-Piece Closed. Third basemen gloves have deeper webs (Dual Post, Closed, and Modified Trapeze, to name a few) and tend to measure up to 12 inches. Gloves for pitchers should be similar in size to 3B mitts. As for the web, most hurlers opt for a closed style as to not let batters see the grip they’re using. Gloves for outfielders are the largest and should be in the 12 to 13 inch range. Those have deep webs like Trapeze.

Whatever the style you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find below. So keep reading to see some of the most popular Rawlings baseball gloves for men.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. Rawlings Heart of the Hide Fielder’s Glove

The Rawlings Heart of the Hide Fielder’s Glove isn’t cheap ($249.99), but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a mitt so well constructed. Made of only the top 5 percent of available hides, the glove is designed to resemble what many of the best MLB players use with a Pro-I webbing. This mitt measures 11.25 inches and is to be worn on the left hand, so it’s ideal for middle infielders.

Other features include deer-tanned cowhide with a palm lining and full-grain fingerback linings for added comfort, durable Tennessee Tanning rawhide leather laces, and a padded thumb sleeve for added protection. The leather is soft, yet built to last, and is easy to break in so you’ll be ready to hit the field in no time.

Price: $249.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

2. Rawlings Mark of a Pro Trap Web Fielder’s Glove

Rawlings Mark of a Pro Trap Web Fielder’s Glove is perfect for outfielders and comes at a nice price at just around $70 (and that includes free shipping when buying from Eastbay). It’s made to be worn on the left hand (for right-handed throwers) and measures 12.75 inches, which makes it suitable for softball as well.

The Mark of a Pro Trap Web has a stylish design, but is also durable and effective. It features a PU Pro Micro palm lining for added comfort, a Zero Shock Sting Reduction Palm Pad for extra hand protection, and a fastback for a secure fit.

Price: $69.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

3. Rawlings Gamer G206-9B 2P-Web Fielder’s Glove

The Rawlings Gamer G206-9B 2P-Web Fielder’s Glove measures 12 inches with a two-pieced closed web, so it’s probably best for pitchers and third basemen. Originally priced at $99.99, the mitt is currently available for $79.99 online at Eastbay.com.

Designed for comfort and performance, some of the glove’s highlights include a padded thumb loop, very durable Tennessee Tanning rawhide leather laces, a soft full leather palm and finger back linings, leather palm pad for added protection, and a conventional back.

Price: $79.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

4. Rawlings Player Preferred Outfield Glove

If you’re going to pick up a new glove and not break the bank, take a look into the Player Preferred Series from Rawlings. Made of the highest quality materials, you’ll get a custom fit thanks to the adjustable velcro strap. The leather lace web pocket is durable and soft, and ready to shag all the fly balls that come your way. It’s also easy to break in as the full-grain leather shell helps enable shape retention.

The glove is available in both right- and left-handed options. This particular model is 12.5 inches and is ideal for the outfield, but there are other sizes available, including 12 inches, 13 inches, 14 inches, catcher’s mitt, and first base glove.

Price: $54.59 (22 percent off MSRP)

5. Rawlings Heart of the Hide First Base Mitt

The Rawlings Heart of the Hide First Base Mitt is a traditional glove for the position and features some of Rawlings’ best construction. It’s made of Horween Featherlite leather, which provides both comfort and durability.

Other features include a padded thumb loop, Tennessee Tanning rawhide leather laces, a palm lining, a single post double-bar webbing, and a conventional back.

This particular Rawlings Heart of the Hide First Base Mitt is made for the left-handed throwing player (worn on the right hand). If you need a first base glove to be worn on the left hand, check out the Rawlings Mark of a Pro Mitt here, which is priced at $69.99 at Eastbay.

Price: $249.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

6. Rawlings Heart of the Hide PROTB24 Glove

The Rawlings Heart of the Hide PROTB24 Glove has been on the market for quite some time, but still garners high marks from players and is a popular mitt with MLB professionals.

Designed for outfielders, the PROTB24 measures 12.75 inches and features a trapeze-style web. Constructed of only the top 5 percent of available USA steer hides for added durability and performance, the glove also offers a felt palm pad for protection, an adjustable wrist buckle to get a secure fit, and Rawlings’ Fastback with Holdster slot.

The glove is available for both left- and right-handed throwers.

Price: $249.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

7. Rawlings Gamer XLE Series Gloves

This glove is available in a variety of colors and sizes for both infielders and outfielders as well as left- and right-handed throwers. There are also a number of different webbings, including Pro-I, modified trapeze, 2-piece solid, and Pro-H styles.

The glove pictured above is listed as Black/Tan/Red and measures 11 1/2 inches making it ideal for infielders and pitchers with its modified trapeze web. It features durable Tennessee Tanning rawhide leather laces, soft finger back lining, a padded palm, and comes 70 percent broken-in, so you’ll have to spend little time conditioning it.

Price: Shown at $99.90 (9 percent off MSRP) plus Amazon Prime eligible

8. Rawlings Mark of a Pro Pro Taper Catcher’s Mitt

Let’s not forget about the backstops! The Rawlings Mark of a Pro Pro Taper Catcher’s Mitt combines style and performance in a very affordable glove. Measuring 32 inches, it also has a conventional back and is designed to last.

With its pro-style look, the Pro Taper features a PU Pro Micro palm lining for added comfort and Rawlings’ Zero Shock Sting Reduction Palm Pad for much-needed protection.

The Pro Taper Catcher’s Mitt is available for both right- and left-handers. But if you’re looking for a slighter bigger glove, take a look at the Rawlings Gamer Catcher’s Mitt, which measures 33 inches and costs $100.

Price: $69.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

9. Rawlings Gamer G312-2B-3/0 Fielder’s Glove

The Rawlings Gamer G312-2B-3/0 glove is ideal for middle infielders as it measures 11.25 inches and features a Pro I web. And at $79.99, it comes at pretty nice price.

Other highlights include a padded thumb loop for extra comfort, a reinforced leather palm for added protection, strong Tennessee Tanning rawhide leather laces, soft finger back linings, and a conventional back.

Price: $79.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

10. Rawlings Gold Glove RGG206-4B Fielder’s Glove

We’ll save one of Rawlings’ best mitts for last. The Gold Glove RGG206-4B Fielder’s Glove might be on the pricey side ($399.99 at Eastbay), but it’s one of the better built mitts on the market. It’s made with Rawlings’ Opti-Core Technology, which gives the glove unparalleled feel and performance. It’s constructed of durable European leather and features hand-stitching, a soft palm lining for a secure fit, and it’s also easy to break in.

The 12-inch glove has a modified trapeze web, making it a pretty universal mitt for pitchers, infielders (mostly suited for third base), and the outfielders. Another cool touch is that all the gloves in the Gold Gloves series have their own individual serial number so you know exactly who the glove maker was, the date is was created, and its production number. The RGG206-4B Fielder’s Glove is certainly a special mitt.

Price: $399.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.