Top 10 Best Youth Baseball Pants: Compare, Buy & Save

A new baseball season means it’s time to stock up on new equipment. And if you’re a parent with a child who plays, you know how quickly they can run through gear, especially game pants.

So to help you make a decision on a new pair, we’ve compiled a list below of some of the top-rated youth baseball pants on the market today. All styles, including full-length, short, open bottomed, elastic bottomed, piped, etc., can be found on this list as well as pants from the top brands in baseball like Nike, Under Armour, Easton, Rawlings, and more.

And if you’re in the market for adult styles, check out our post for the best baseball/softball pants for men.

But keep reading below to see some of the most popular youth baseball pants available now.

Note: this list is no particular order.

1. Easton Youth Pro Pull Up Pant

The Easton Youth Pro Pull Up Pant will not only have your young one looking the part, but it is also very well-constructed for maximum performance and comfort. The pant, which is made of polyester and microfiber, are highlighted by some of Easton’s most innovative technology, including Bio-Dri (a moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly), UV protection, and powerful stain resistance. Other features include a back pocket with Easton’s logo, a waistband with drawstring, belt loops, and cuffed bottoms.

The pant is available in 4 different colors — Gray (pictured above), Black, White, and Black/Gold/Red — and in youth sizes extra small to extra large. The inseam is 18 inches for the extra small, small, and medium sizes, while the large and extra large is 18 1/2 inches long.

Price: Gray size medium is pictured at $12.97; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

2. Under Armour Boys’ Clean Up Baseball Pants

The Under Armour Boys’ Clean Up Baseball Pants are designed to provide maximum comfort, performance, durability, and comfort. Made of 100 percent polyester, the construction features moisture-wicking fabric, which dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable all game long. They have a looser fit with open, unhemmed bottoms, if that’s the style you prefer.

Other highlights of the Clean Up Pants are 7 belt loops (doesn’t come with a belt, though), dual-layer knees for added protection, stretch waistband, and zip fly with a double snap closure. It comes in 3 colors — Baseball Gray/Black, Black/Baseball Gray (pictured above), and White — and is available in sizes small to extra large. If you can’t find the size you’re looking for, check out the Under Armour Boys’ Clean Up Pants at Eastbay here. They cost the same ($19.99) and has free shipping.

Price: $19.99

3. Rawlings Youth Semi-Relaxed Pants

The Rawlings Youth Pants have a semi-relaxed fit and are made of a 100 percent double-knit stretch polyester providing superior flexibility, so you’ll have no restrictions whether you’re in the batters box, on the mound, or in the field. The medium weight material (31 cloth) will keep you comfortable all game long. Other highlights include double-lined knees for extra protection, two back pockets, belt loops, and a front zip fly.

These pants, which have open, unhemmed bottoms, run in sizes extra small to XXL and in colors Black, White, and Blue/Grey, so finding the perfect style shouldn’t be an issue. The inseam lengths are as follows: 23 inches (extra small), 24 inches (small), 25 inches (medium), 26 inches (large), 27 inches (extra large), and 28 inches (XXL).

Price: $19.99

4. Nike Core DF Baseball Pant

The Nike Core DF Boys Baseball Pant is highlighted by the company’s Dri-Fit technology, which is designed to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the entire game or practice. This Dri-Fit fabric pulls moisture away from the body and then dries very quickly. The pants are 100 percent polyester.

Other features of the slimmer-fit Core DFs are reinforced knees for added durability, two back pockets, belt loops, a brass front zipper with two metal snap closure, and elastic hemmed bottoms. They are available in 3 colors — Grey, Black, and White — and in sizes small through extra large.

Price: $25.00 with free shipping from Eastbay

5. Wilson Youth Poly Warp Knit Baseball Pant

The Youth Poly Warp Knit Baseball Pant from Wilson combines comfort and performance into a very affordable style. The comfortable polyester warp knit pants have graduated inseams for a proper fit, as well as cuffed hems. There is one sewn-in pocket which boasts the Wilson “W” logo embroidered on.

Other features include a 2 1/4 inch thick elastic waistband with belt loops, a zip front, and a two snap closure. Colors available are Black, Grey, and White and they come in 6 sizes — extra small through XXL.

Price: From $16.19 at Amazon; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

6. Mizuno Youth Select Short Pant

The Mizuno Youth Select Pant is a little bit of a different style than what we’ve talked about so far. It has that “old school” shorter look as the inseam falls just below the knee. The elastic hemmed bottoms will ensure the pant leg stays where it is supposed to be and prevent sagging.

The pants are made of 100 percent double-knit polyester, which provide both comfort and added protection and durability, including in the knees. The zipper fly front has a two snap closure the waistband has belt loops. The Mizuno Youth Select Short Pants come in 2 colors — Grey and White — and in multiple sizes (small through XXXL).

If you like the way this brand of pants fit, but don’t like the short style, check out the Mizuno Youth Select Pro Pants at Amazon here.

Price: From $19.94 (33 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on size, color, and availability

7. Nike Team Vapor Pro Pant Piped Boys

The Nike Team Vapor Pro Pant Piped is the priciest style on this list (just about $40 at Eastbay), but the pant has some of the best features and construction, while also being one of the most stylish, thanks to the colored piping stripe down the side of the leg. And, of course, the unmistakable Nike “Swoosh” logo on the upper left leg.

The Nike Team Vapor Pros are constructed of breathable polyester, including extra ventilation in the rear knee. Other highlights include double-layer knees for extra protection and durability, belt loops, a back pocket, longer inseams, and unhemmed bottoms. The pant comes with 2 base colors — White and Blue/Grey — and there is an option for 5 different piping colors for each, including Black, Scarlet, Navy, Royal, and Dark Green. The sizes from from extra small to extra large, with the medium pair featuring a 25 1/2 inch inseam.

If you prefer this style, but without the side piping, learn more about the Nike Team Vapor Pro Pants at Eastbay here. They cost a little bit less ($34.99) but have the same construction.

Price: $39.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

8. Easton Boys’ Deluxe Pant

This pair of Easton boys baseball pants, the Deluxe, have many of the same features as the Pro Pull Up Pant listed above, but these have a slightly different fit. Constructed of a polyester/microfiber blend, the pants are not only comfortable, but highly functional. Some of the top highlights include UV protection; Easton’s Bio-Dri technology, which is moisture-wicking and helps the pants dry quickly; and effective stain resistance.

These pants have a looser, relaxed fit with elastic hems and the double-layer knees provide extra protection and durability. There is an elastic waistband with belt loops and two sewn-in back pockets. The inseams are 18 1/2 inches for small, 19 1/2 inches for medium, 20 1/2 inches for large, and 21 1/2 inches for extra large.

Price: From $12.66 (30 percent off MSRP at Amazon); price varies depending on size and availability

9. Under Armour Leadoff III Open Bottom Pants

Much like the Clean Up Pants listed above, the Under Armour Leadoff III Open Bottom Pants feature some of UA’s most innovative technology. They feature moisture-wicking fabric, which dries quickly to ensure you stay cool and comfortable. These have a semi-relaxed fit with open, unhemmed bottoms and full-length inseams.

Made of 100 percent polyester, the pants have belt loops, double-layer knees for extra protection and durability, a stretch waistband, and a zip fly with a double snap closure. The Leadoff III pants are available in 3 colors — White, Grey, and Black — and come in sizes small through extra large.

Price: $34.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

10. Champro Youth MVP Open Bottom Relaxed Fit Baseball Pant

The MVP Open Bottom Relaxed Fit Baseball Pant from Champro are designed to provide maximum comfort, performance, and durability while looking the part of the a pro, regardless of age. Made of soft polyester, all players will feel comfortable on the field all game long.

With open bottoms and full length legs, the pants have a semi-relaxed fit, which will enable you to get full range-of-motion without any restrictions. Other features include 2 sewn-in back pockets, double-layer knees, a 2-inch elastic waistband with belt loops, and a zip fly with double snap closure. They are available in colors Black, White, and Grey and in sizes extra small through extra large.

Price: From $7.45 to $27.30 on Amazon; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

