Sydney Penberthy, Clayton Custer’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sydney Penberthy and Clayton Custer go way back. It’s unclear if Penberthy is currently dating the Loyola-Chicago men’s basketball player, however there is evidence that the two have a deep relationship dating back to their childhood and have dated in the past. Like the Ramblers run through the NCAA Tournament, Sydney and Clayton’s relationship is also a Cinderella story.

Custer has taken the college basketball world by storm this March. It’s unclear if Sydney was in attendance when the Ramblers upset Miami and Tennessee and clinched a berth in the Sweet 16. She is currently a student at the University of Missouri.

1. She Is On The Dean’s List At Mizzou

Sydney has plenty of brains to go along with her beauty. During the spring 2016 semester, she was a dean’s list candidate at Mizzou’s College of Human Environmental Sciences. Sydney is majoring in Architectural Studies. She also is involved with Greek Life at Mizzou and is a member of Tri-Delta sorority.

Sydney also excelled in the classroom during her high school years. Just before graduating Blue Valley Northwest High School in 2014, she was one of several students from the Kansas City area named to the The First Scholars Program at Kansas State University. The program awarded Sydney with a $5,000 annually as long as she maintained a certain GPA. It also required that she participate in a transition course and enrichment activities to enhance her college education. Kansas State University is one of seven higher education institutions to be funded by the First Scholars program.

2. Sydney & Clayton Are Childhood Sweethearts

According to FabWags.com, Clayton and Sydney are “childhood sweethearts” and the couple “might have been dating for a while”. Their Instagram profiles also indicate a long history of their relationship. Clayton appears on Sydney’s Instagram timeline as far back as 2013. According to Sydney’s Facebook profile, she lives in Overland Park, Kansas but is originally from St. Louis. That information alights with Clayton’s upbringing who is also from Overland Park. The duo also both attended Blue Valley Northwest High School.

3. She Has Dated Other Basketball Players Before

In 2013, Sydney posted a picture on Instagram detailing a promposal with former Blue Valley Northwest classmate Kyle Harrison. The caption read: “Just asked @kyleharrison_2 in the best way ever!!!!!!!” which means it was Sydney doing the asking. Harrison had a standout prep basketball career at Blue Valley Northwest and moved on to play ball at Benedictine College. Harrison has not recently appeared on Sydney’s Instagram timeline, so it is likely that their relationship is over. Based on social media, she still has a very active relationship with Clayton, but it might be plutonic. In August 2017, Sydney posted a photo with Clayton and some of other high school friends visiting her at Mizzou. The caption read: “bois in the hood”.

bois in the hood🤴🏼🤴🏽🤴🏽👸🏽 A post shared by Sydney Penberthy (@sydneypenberthy) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

4. It’s Unclear If Sydney & Clayton Are Currently Dating

Name a better duo 🤔 A post shared by Clayton Custer (@claytoncuster3) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

There is a lot of social media interaction, but no substantial evidence that the two high school sweethearts are currently dating. There is a considerable amount of distance between Mizzou and Chicago, so if they were a couple, it would be a long distance relationship. Neither Clayton or Sydney have openly revealed their plans for after college.

5. Her Grandfather Was In The Air Force

Our salutes clearly need some work #USA A post shared by Sydney Penberthy (@sydneypenberthy) on Mar 9, 2016 at 10:21am PST

Sydney’s grandfather, William Penberty, passed away on Sept. 2, 2017 and his obituary revealed he served in the U.S. Air Force. William’s son, William Jr., is Sydney’s father.