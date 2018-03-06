Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are dating. Rumors that the two were an item began circulating just after the new year. According to Terez Owens, who officially broke the news that Patrick and Rodgers were sports’ new “it” couple, the two were spotted at Rodgers’ “favorite restaurant in Green Bay after Christmas.”

The source said that the two were “kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.”

Less than two weeks later, Patrick confirmed that she and Rodgers are indeed dating. They have been seen out and about together only a handful of times, but things seem to be going well.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Confirmed Their Relationship in January & Said They Met at the ESPY Awards in 2012

Not too long after the rumors began, Patrick decided to come out and confirm that she and Rodgers were seeing one another.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick told The Associated Press in mid-January. The two originally met back in 2012 at the ESPY Awards, but didn’t connect romantically until more recently. The two stayed friends — perhaps because they were both in other relationships at the time — but have taken their friendship to the next level.

“We’ve just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places,” Patrick told For the Win back in January.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick added. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team,” she said, despite being a life-long Bears fan.

Patrick and Rodgers haven’t been too forthcoming about how serious their relationship is.

2. They Are Instagram Official — Sort of

Although Rodgers and Patrick are very much an item, they haven’t shared many photos of themselves together on social media. In fact, Patrick shared a couple of pictures of Rodgers with her family at the Daytona 500 last month, but there weren’t any photos of just the two of them together.

If you scroll through the above Instagram roll, you’ll see Rodgers in the third and fourth photos, hanging out with Patrick’s family — and looking like he fits right in.

While Rodgers and Patrick don’t seem to be hiding their relationship from the world, they do seem to be trying to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible.

3. They Were Together at the Daytona 500 & Vacationed in Mexico a Few Days Later

Patrick and Rodgers made their very first public appearance at the Daytona 500 last month. While Rodgers was in attendance in Patrick’s No. 7 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet pit box during a qualifying event for the big race, that appearance was far less “official.”

You can see Rodgers coming off the pit box in the video below.

Aaron Rodgers climbs down off Danica Patrick's pit box after the second Duel. Rodgers did not speak to reporters as he left. pic.twitter.com/DJDAr2bX3Y — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 16, 2018

A few days after the Daytona 500, paparazzi caught Patrick and Rodgers enjoying some downtime in Mexico. According to TMZ, the two were really enjoying their “romantic beach vacation.”

4. She Was Previously Married to Paul Hospenthal

Patrick was married to Paul Hospenthal from 2005 through 2013. Patrick met Hospenthal, a physical therapist, in his office when she sought his services for an injury. They ended up falling in love, despite their age difference — Hospenthal is 17 years older than Patrick. He proposed to her on Thanksgiving Day in 2004, and they tied the knot in Arizona the following year.

Seven years later, Patrick took to Facebook to announce their split.

“I am sad to inform my fans that after 7 years, Paul and I have decided to amicably end our marriage. This isn’t easy for either of us, but mutually it has come to this. He has been an important person and friend in my life and that’s how we will remain moving forward,” she wrote.

She filed official court documents on January 3, 2013, stating that her marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to Sporting News. The two did have a prenuptial agreement, which made their divorce proceedings a bit easier.

Patrick moved on romantically with stockcar race driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The two dated for five years, ending their relationship in 2017. According to TMZ, Patrick and Stenhouse Jr. broke up in December, and she “almost immediately” started dating Rodgers.

5. He Previously Dated Olivia Munn

Rodgers was previously linked to Olivia Munn for a few years. The actress and quarterback first connected in 2014 and called it quits in April 2017. “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source told People Magazine.

Rodgers later opened up to ESPN The Magazine about the effects his high profile has had on his personal life.

“Decreased privacy. And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships…When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” he told the outlet.

That’s not the only difficulty he’d faced in his relationship with Munn. When Rodgers’ younger brother, Jordan, appeared on the reality TV show The Bachelorette, he revealed that he is estranged from Aaron. Their father, Ed Rodgers, later confirmed to the New York Times that he and his MVP-award-winning son did not speak, as of a few months after the start of his relationship with Munn.

Rodgers’ relationship with Munn was long believed to be the cause of the rift, which he declined to address when interviewed for the Times piece.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” he said.