Duke vs. Iona Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Duke’s quest for its sixth national championship begins Thursday afternoon, when the second-seeded Blue Devils take on 15th-seeded Iona in the first round of the NCAA tournament’s Midwest region.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Duke vs. Iona Preview

The Blue Devils, among the favorites to cut down the nets next month in San Antonio, are making their 23rd straight NCAA tournament appearance, and their 10th straight as a top 4 seed.

Iona, which beat Fairfield last week to win its third straight MAAC title, is no stranger to the Big Dance, either. The Gaels are making their fifth tournament appearance in the last seven years — a stretch that included an at-large bid in 2012.

As you’d expect given where the teams are seeded, both computer models and oddsmakers have Duke (26-7) as a heavy favorite. Fivethirtyeight’s model gives the Devils a 96 percent chance to win. Villanova, which the model says has a 98 percent chance to beat Radford, is the only team in action Thursday that’s considered more of a shoo-in to advance. Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have Duke as a massive 20.5-point favorite.

Duke fans, though, know not to take games like these for granted. The Devils have been ousted in the Round of 64 twice in the past six years, first by 15th-seeded Lehigh in 2012, then by 14th-seeded Mercer in 2014.

Freshman Marvin Bagley III, a top NBA draft prospect, is the Devils’ leading scorer (21.1 points per game) and rebounder (11.5 per game.) Senior Grayson Allen is averaging 15.7 points and a team-high 4.5 assists.

The Gaels (20-13) finished fourth in the MAAC during the regular season. But when the top three seeds in the conference tournament were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, Iona took advantage, beating ninth-seeded Saint Peter’s in the semifinal and sixth-seeded Fairfield in the final.

Junior guard Rickey McGill leads the team in scoring (13.5 points per game) and assists (5.6 per game). EJ Crawford (12.9 points per game), Roland Griffin (10.9), Deyshonee Much (10.8) and Schadrac Casmir (10.4) are also averaging double figures in scoring.