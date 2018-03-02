NFL Combine 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

It’s once again that time of the year when the NFL world overreacts to 40 times, broad jumps and bench presses. It’s time for the 2018 NFL combine.

Coverage of the combine will start at 9 a.m. ET on Friday (running backs, offensive linemen, special teams), Saturday (quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends), Sunday (defensive linemen, linebackers) and Monday (defensive backs) and will be broadcast each day on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NFL Network live on your computer, phone or other streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Feats of athleticism aren’t the only important part of the combine, but they are certainly the most entertaining. While it’s fair to question just how well some of these events translate to NFL success, it’s still nevertheless compelling to watch a lineman put up 40 reps in the bench press, a wide receiver break 4.4 seconds in the 40 or some overlooked prospect put on a show and shoot up three rounds on draft boards.

There will be storylines to watch no matter when you tune it, but if you’re looking for a must-watch player, Saquon Barkley has to be near the top of that list. A potential Top-5 pick who was called the “most talented prospect in the country” by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Penn State running back is an athletic freak. At 228 pounds, he has previously tallied a 4.33 40, a 4.00 shuttle, 30 reps on the bench, a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. Even if there’s no real room for his draft stock to grow, the buzz around him will only increase if he can put up those numbers in Indy this weekend.

Another one to watch is Shaquem Griffin, who is attempting to become the first player with a missing hand to be drafted into the NFL since 1945. The Central Florida linebacker has been wildly productive on the field, but because of his unique situation, everything he does will likely be scrutinized far more than any other player.

“It’s been like that through my entire life where I had to make sure that me showing what I can do on the field dictates what people see when they see me playing,” Griffin said. “As long as I’m going fast and making plays, they’re going to forget how many hands I have.”

Griffin’s on-field workouts will be Sunday.