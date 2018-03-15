Ohio State vs South Dakota State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Back in the NCAA tournament after missing the Big Dance two years in a row, Ohio State faces the always dangerous 5 vs. 12 matchup when they take on South Dakota State in Boise on Thursday afternoon.

Preview

This game has one of the better individual matchups of the first round, as Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop and two-time Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum will battle it out down low.

After missing the majority of last season due to a stress fracture in his leg, Bates-Diop led the Buckeyes in points (19.4), rebounds (8.8), three-pointers made (1.8), steals (1.0) and blocks per game (1.7), helping transform this team from one that had very little expectations at the start of the year to a legitimate contender.

“His mid-post game is his strongest asset, but he’s also able to take it out and play like a guard,” future NBA lottery pick and Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson said. “With his long arms, you can contest his shot, but he can get it over anybody.”

Daum, meanwhile, has resumed his role as one of the country’s best players who gets zero attention. The 6-foot-9 forward put up 23.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest, ranking in the Top 10 nationally in points per game (sixth), player efficiency rating (third), points produced (fourth), offensive win shares (seventh) and total win shares (sixth).

Obviously they have a NBA player,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtman said of Daum. “A lot of people know of him or have heard of him in college basketball. Obviously he’s exceptional.”

Bates-Diop vs Daum is must-see TV, and while the Buckeyes are favored by 7.5 points, whoever gets the better of this individual matchup could very well advance his team to the second round, where Gonzaga or UNC Greensboro will await.